The Simple Two-Step Secret For Better BBQ Chicken Wings

Although chicken wings are a fast food classic, homemade versions are often the best — not only because you can toss homemade wings in a number of unexpectedly tasty sauces, but also because you get to enjoy them fresh and crisp from the oven. Barbecue chicken wings are especially delicious made at home because you can roast the wings right in the sauce, which reduces slightly to concentrate the flavors and create a deliciously sticky, smoky outer coating.

Of course, cooking your wings in sauce is also a bit risky. Roasting them too long risks scorching sugar in barbecue sauce and drying out the wings, while not roasting them long enough produces flabby, soggy skin. The simple two-step secret is to sear chicken wings in a pan first to crisp up the skin and develop some deep flavor, then finish them off in the oven to produce tender, juicy meat while the sauce simultaneously caramelizes and adheres to the skin.

Though it may seem like doubling up on your cooking methods will also double your cooking time, it actually reduces it by quite a bit. Your wings need just a few minutes to pan-sear to perfection, then require about 25 minutes to fully roast in the oven. Considering raw wings can take almost an hour in the oven without an initial sear, this two-step process takes about 30 minutes less than the usual method, and with better results.