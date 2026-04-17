Bakery Science 101: How Properly Creaming Butter And Sugar Can Transform Your Baking

When creaming butter and sugar, room temperature butter is key, according to Katherine Sprung. She says that using cold butter is one of the most common mistakes baking beginners make. She also emphasizes that the microwave isn't necessarily your enemy when you need to soften butter fast. "If you're in a rush, a lot of people will tell you not to, but, I'll pop butter in the microwave," she says. Sprung recommends microwaving for five seconds or so per side at a time, up to 10 seconds total. You can also give Mary Berry's technique for softening butter a go — she cuts it into cubes and soaks it in a bowl of warm-ish (not hot) water. (One of Sprung's go-to methods omits the water and simply spreads the cubes out on a surface.) Or you can grate your butter using an unexpected kitchen tool to soften it faster.

You'll want to make sure to practice patience while you cream your butter and sugar though. "You want to make sure you're creaming on a medium speed for at least three minutes," Sprung says. There are a few ways to tell when you've creamed your butter and sugar for long enough. You should notice a lighter color and texture, according to Sprung. She also says that you'll be able to see a certain fluffiness. Although the grittiness of the mixture won't completely disappear during the creaming process, it should be a bit less gritty than it was when you started mixing. The bottom line: Creaming butter and sugar takes some time, but it's well worth your while to get the perfect amount of lift in your baked goods that call for this step.