How To Make The Most Indulgent Burgers, According To A Butcher

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Whether a crispy, savory smashburger, a good old cheeseburger loaded with melted cheddar, or a delicious Juicy Lucy bursting with molten cheese, there's nothing a good burger can't fix. Throw in some lettuce, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and onions, and you've got a combo that's hard to beat. But while toppings do improve a burger's flavor, it's the patty that carries it. If you're after a truly indulgent burger, you should aim for a 80/20 ratio of lean meat to fat. Still, as it turns out, there's an even better upgrade to try: Enhancing your meat mixture with Wagyu fat trimmings can bring extra richness and flavor depth to your burger.

According to Brad Baych, professional chef, butcher, and author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," while grinding premium Wagyu cuts into burgers isn't the best move, the fat trimmings, which are mostly overlooked and often discarded, are where the real flavor lies. "An indulgent burger can be made simply by increasing the fat content of your overall burger," he told Chowhound in an exclusive chat. "You could even add wagyu fat trimmings to your grind mix."

There's a reason the world's most expensive burger is made of Wagyu. This Japanese type of beef is incredibly tender, buttery, and prized for its intense marbling (those white flecks of intramuscular fat in the meat). It melts at around 77 degrees Fahrenheit (unlike regular beef fat which melts at 122 degrees Fahrenheit), and results in a juicier, more flavorful patty.