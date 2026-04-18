The Best Store-Brand Milk Isn't From Costco, Walmart, Or Trader Joe's

It wouldn't have been fair to test one store brand's rich, creamy whole milk against another's thinner, fat-free variety, so we stuck to the former for this evaluation. Whole milk also gave us more to account for in terms of body and flavor versus the typically milder varieties. Lucerne, as you might have guessed by now, was the richest, creamiest, and smoothest of them all. It even seemed like a suitable dupe for something from a more expensive dairy, landing it on the opposite end of the spectrum from Walmart's offering.

Walmart Great Value whole milk took our last place spot at No. 7 due to an absence of the qualities that practically leapt from the Lucerne glass. Would it be fine in your coffee or cereal? Probably! But should you require a top-notch milk pour to pair with your favorite cookie, or to sip alongside a slice of fudgey chocolate cake, Great Value is anything but. Sipped unadorned, it was notably thinner than its competition, and with a slightly sour aftertaste to boot. We wouldn't exactly dump it out (not to mention that milk is among the items you really shouldn't pour down the sink), but we'd never buy it a second time if Lucerne is also available. Should you shop in an area without a Safeway or Albertsons, our second and third choices, 365 by Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, are also better bets.