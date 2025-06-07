How Italian Restaurants Pick The Perfect Olive Oil For Every Dish

From the aromatic olive oil that's presented with your bread bowl to the finishing oil that glistens on top of your pasta, it's clear that Italian restaurants know what they're doing when choosing the perfect olive oil for every bite. Chowhound talked exclusively with Patricia Vega, the executive chef at Brooklyn-based Jr & Son, to learn how the restaurant manages to get the olive oil pairing just right with each and every dish.

Vega says that there are a few different factors to consider when choosing olive oils: origin, acidity, and the oil's flavor profile. "Italian olive oils from regions like Tuscany, Liguria, and Sicily have distinct flavor profiles. For example, Tuscan oils are peppery and robust, while Sicilian oils are often fruiter," she says. Just as oils from different regions of Italy take on different flavor profiles, olive oils from different countries taste different from one another as well. When looking for a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), chefs aim for low acidity, typically below 0.8%. This offers a fresh, balanced taste.

Vega also recommends considering how oil flavor profiles meld with the dishes being prepared. "Spicy, grassy, buttery, or fruity — flavor is key depending on whether the oil will complement bread, drizzle over vegetables, or dress pasta." She typically sticks with aromatic and fruity EVOOs to accompany bread baskets, as these oils are meant to be savored. Milder EVOOs are a good fit for cooking, while bold oils are a great fit for drizzling over salads, seafood, or vegetables to add flavor depth before serving.