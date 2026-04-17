To Level Up Mushroom Pasta Like Jamie Oliver, Grab Your Grater

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What makes chefs like Jamie Oliver so brilliant is their ability to take something classic, like cacio e pepe, and then nudge it ever so slightly off course in a way you'd never have thought to do. In his cookbook "7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week," the star of "The Naked Chef" does just that with the famously creamy pasta dish, giving it a memorable twist. Unlike in the traditional recipe, he adds mushrooms, but he doesn't slice or saute them whole; he grates them instead. These finely shredded fungi are stirred straight into the pasta water and cheese sauce, allowing them to soften and melt into the glossy noodle coating. The technique lends a depth of flavor to the sauce without bulking it up to the point that the dish becomes unrecognizable.

Unlike diced or sliced mushrooms, when grated, the vegetables have a fluffier texture that can be dispersed seamlessly through the dish and even grated on top as a truffle-like garnish. Cacio e pepe is, by definition, smooth, silky, and creamy, so this adds pungent earthiness in a cleverly unobtrusive way. All it takes is a fine grater, preferably something like a Microplane Classic Series Zester and Grater, as that creates the most delicate shavings — which is exactly why it's Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tool.