The Genius Way Jamie Oliver Adds The Flavor Of Chili Peppers To A Dish
If you've ever watched, to your dismay, a few chili peppers slowly wrinkle, wither, and die in your fridge, you're not alone. The good news? Jamie Oliver, British chef and home cooking legend, has a simple solution that not only saves those fiery little gems, but also transforms them into a secret vehicle of flavor.
In a post shared to Instagram, Oliver suggests tossing any leftover fresh chilies straight into the freezer, no prep involved. Once frozen, they're easy to finely grate right from the freezer, creating what he calls a "tasty, beautiful chili dust."
This spicy sprinkle is sure to add a kick to a wide range of dishes. Stir it into marinades, spread over grilled meat or fish, toss some over a bowl of pasta, or finish off a spicy slow cooker beef chili, and you'll end up with a pop of heat that adds depth and complexity to a dish, without the faff of having to chop up a load of fresh chilies mid-recipe. And fans are loving it. In the comments on Oliver's post, one person claimed they grate frozen chilies on everything from lasagna to enchiladas, though, they noted, they've not tried it on ice cream... yet. Another chimed in with a simple, "Great tip," while one enthusiastic cook declared, "Blew my mind!!!"
The do's and don'ts of adding chilies
But the perks of chili peppers go beyond flavor. These bright-red vegetables are rich in vitamins, especially vitamins C and A, and they contain capsaicin, the compound responsible for their heat. Capsaicin is linked to all sorts of health benefits, including boosted metabolism and even the release of feel-good endorphins. In a nutshell, that fiery burn might actually boost your mood.
But with great heat comes great responsibility. Overdo it, and you might set your taste buds ablaze. If the heat is overwhelming, don't worry; chef Claudette Zapeda has a smart fix: Add a pinch of ground cloves (via Food & Wine). The aromatic spice can mellow out overpowering heat without spoiling the flavors of the dish.
Jamie Oliver's tip joins his ever-growing catalogue of practical home-cooking wisdom, like taking scrambled eggs off the heat just before they're done (to prevent a rubbery finish), or using infused butter with steamed vegetables for deeper, richer flavor. Whether you're spicing up a family dinner or leveling up your brunch game, this frozen chili hack is another example of Oliver's knack for making cooking easier, tastier, and just a little more fun.