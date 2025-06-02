The Genius Way Jamie Oliver Adds The Flavor Of Chili Peppers To A Dish

If you've ever watched, to your dismay, a few chili peppers slowly wrinkle, wither, and die in your fridge, you're not alone. The good news? Jamie Oliver, British chef and home cooking legend, has a simple solution that not only saves those fiery little gems, but also transforms them into a secret vehicle of flavor.

In a post shared to Instagram, Oliver suggests tossing any leftover fresh chilies straight into the freezer, no prep involved. Once frozen, they're easy to finely grate right from the freezer, creating what he calls a "tasty, beautiful chili dust."

This spicy sprinkle is sure to add a kick to a wide range of dishes. Stir it into marinades, spread over grilled meat or fish, toss some over a bowl of pasta, or finish off a spicy slow cooker beef chili, and you'll end up with a pop of heat that adds depth and complexity to a dish, without the faff of having to chop up a load of fresh chilies mid-recipe. And fans are loving it. In the comments on Oliver's post, one person claimed they grate frozen chilies on everything from lasagna to enchiladas, though, they noted, they've not tried it on ice cream... yet. Another chimed in with a simple, "Great tip," while one enthusiastic cook declared, "Blew my mind!!!"