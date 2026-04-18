For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Packet Of This

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Proper seasoning is key to a great burger, but you don't always have to stick with standard salt and pepper. There are a ton of contenders for the best burger seasonings out there, from fresh herbs to lemon (seriously) to seasoned salts and other spice blends. While you may never have thought to use taco seasoning for anything other than its intended purpose, it's actually a pretty versatile pantry staple — there are quite a few different ways you can use up that leftover taco seasoning that's been hanging out in your kitchen.

Mixing a packet of taco seasoning into your ground beef before it hits the grill or stovetop is a fun and easy way to add a flavorful Tex-Mex twist to your burgers. Feel free to use your favorite store-bought taco seasoning tucked away in your pantry. We're fans of Riega's Street Tacos Pollo Rojo Grill Seasoning (which includes pasilla and chipotle peppers, as well as cloves) and The Taco Blend from Kinder's, which is flavored with lime and ancho chiles. Expect to use a single 1-ounce seasoning packet per pound of ground meat.