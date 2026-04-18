For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Packet Of This
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Proper seasoning is key to a great burger, but you don't always have to stick with standard salt and pepper. There are a ton of contenders for the best burger seasonings out there, from fresh herbs to lemon (seriously) to seasoned salts and other spice blends. While you may never have thought to use taco seasoning for anything other than its intended purpose, it's actually a pretty versatile pantry staple — there are quite a few different ways you can use up that leftover taco seasoning that's been hanging out in your kitchen.
Mixing a packet of taco seasoning into your ground beef before it hits the grill or stovetop is a fun and easy way to add a flavorful Tex-Mex twist to your burgers. Feel free to use your favorite store-bought taco seasoning tucked away in your pantry. We're fans of Riega's Street Tacos Pollo Rojo Grill Seasoning (which includes pasilla and chipotle peppers, as well as cloves) and The Taco Blend from Kinder's, which is flavored with lime and ancho chiles. Expect to use a single 1-ounce seasoning packet per pound of ground meat.
Toppings to further elevate your taco-seasoned burger
If you've added taco seasoning to your ground beef, it's time to get cooking and load up on toppings. If your taco seasoning contains sugar, remember to cook your patties low and slow to avoid any unwanted scorching, as sugar burns quickly, especially if you're cooking over an open flame. When it comes to garnishing your taco-seasoned burger, you have a ton of flavor-boosting options. If you're in the mood to add some extra heat, try adding sliced jalapeños or banana peppers. You can also spice it up with some pepper jack cheese or add spoonfuls of spicy melted queso if you're leaning into a more nacho-type experience.
Another topping that really helps to bring home the taco-burger hybrid experience is crushed corn chips. Anything that's reminiscent of a taco shell will work, but Doritos and flavored Fritos like Chili Cheese and Flamin' Hot are all delicious, cheesy ways to enjoy the crunch you'd normally get with a taco alongside your sandwich. You can also try topping your patties with a bit of corn salsa or pico de gallo to play up the Southwestern flavors even more, and douse them in your favorite taco or hot sauce in place of ketchup. With this type of deeply seasoned burger, you can really get generous with the add-ons.