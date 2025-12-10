My 5 Favorite Ways To Use Up Leftover Taco Seasoning
Sometimes, when making tacos, you end up with a half-used packet of seasoning. Perhaps you've made a pound and a half of ground beef, and ended up needing a packet and a half of seasoning. Maybe you just like uber-seasoned tacos and wind up using more than the recommended single packet per pound of ground beef (we get it). When you end up with a somewhat-used packet of seasoning, you diligently fold over the top (maybe even sealing it securely with a chip clip) and put it back into the pantry, ready to be used for another day. All too often, however, it's easy to forget about half-used seasoning packets, leaving them headed for the trash can after they lose their freshness.
If you've got a half packet or two of taco seasoning sitting in your pantry right now, fear not: We're here to help you save it from the trash can. The blend of ingredients like salt, garlic, chili powder, and just a touch of sugar can help to ramp up the flavor of tons of recipes, from fish tacos to enchiladas to tortilla soup. With a little bit of creativity, there are tons of ways you can use semi-full packets of taco seasoning to add a bit of spice to non-taco recipes. Let's take a look at some ways you can put that last bit of seasoning to good use.
Season tilapia for fish tacos
Fish tacos are a quick, healthy weeknight meal that's super versatile. They're a great way to use up leftover veggies in the fridge (throw together an easy slaw with cabbage, carrots, and whatever else you have on hand), and to use up that half-packet of taco seasoning that's been hanging out in your cupboard. You can sprinkle your leftover seasoning directly on fish for a fast meal, or you can go all-out and bread your fish in taco-seasoned batter before tossing it into the fryer.
Enjoy your fish tacos with a bit of Mexican crema (add some taco seasoning to that as well for an extra kick of flavor) and a cilantro-lime slaw. You can enjoy the tacos straight-up on tortillas, or make Baja fish taco bowls for a lower-carb meal. Be sure to serve them with some fresh slices of lime (or lemon, if you prefer — both will work well to add brightness to your dish).
Add some spice to slow cooker salsa chicken
Whether you're heavy into meal prep or you're just looking for an easy way to prepare chicken breast, slow cooker salsa chicken is a super-simple staple that can be used for a ton of different meals throughout the week. After you add chicken breasts and salsa to your slow cooker, dump in your extra taco seasoning (and maybe some Cajun seasoning — some of the flavors are the same as you'll find in taco seasoning — and the smokiness of Cajun seasoning adds a nice touch). Once it's fall-apart tender, portion out your chicken to use throughout the week. It's great on salads, sandwiches, wraps, in tacos, or even on its own.
Can't quite get through a full slow cooker of the stuff? No worries. Salsa chicken also freezes well, so it's a great way to use up both chicken and seasoning that might otherwise get thrown away. Simply pack it in freezer-safe containers (don't forget to label with the date) and put it in the freezer for the next time you're looking for something spicy and tender to add some protein to a meal.
Mix with mayo to make a creamy quesadilla dip
Cheesy and crispy, quesadillas are great on their own — but a creamy dip made with taco seasoning can make them even better (hard to believe, we know). Mix up some mayo with a heavy-handed sprinkle of taco seasoning, and maybe throw in some sour cream if you happen to have it on hand. If you're in the mood to create creamy Taco-Bell-style quesadillas, spread a little bit of the dip inside the tortilla before you start toasting, or toss your chicken or steak with the mayo mix before you place it inside your tortilla.
You can also simply dip your quesadilla into the mayo mix, of course. If you're feeling fancy, add some toppers to your dip to elevate your creation. Sliced olives, jalapeños, or a sprinkle of shredded cheese (or all three, if you're taking your quesadilla dip game seriously) work perfectly with the spicy mayo creation.
Use leftover taco seasoning to flavor enchilada filling
Is there anything better than a cheesy, bubbling pan of enchiladas straight out of the oven? Enchilada fillings — like chicken, beef, pork, and even plain cheese — are taken to the next level when you hit them with taco seasoning. Generally, taco seasoning plays well with enchilada sauces. Whether you're using mole, red sauce, or green sauce, the flavor of your enchilada filling will sing when it includes taco seasoning.
You can simply mix the protein of your choice with a heavy-handed dose of taco seasoning, but you don't have to stop there. You can also mix in some cream cheese to add moisture and depth of flavor. Using leftover slow cooker salsa chicken is also a smart move to make your enchilada prep super-simple (you can also use a bit of the taco-seasoning-seasoned-mayo as a dip alongside your enchiladas).
Add spice and flavor to tortilla soup
Tortilla soup is one of those meals that has your mouth watering the moment you walk into the kitchen. From the spicy broth to the tender chicken to the way the tortillas turn into slightly-sweet noodles as they meld with the other ingredients, it's a great way to warm up on a chilly night. Leftover taco seasoning is absolutely perfect for adding a bit of an extra kick to your tortilla soup, and you can add it at any point in the recipe. It can help you add some spice from the very beginning, when you're cooking down your veggies. You can also use it a little bit at a time as you're taste-tasting your soup, trying to get it to the perfect seasoning level.
If you're serving your soup with some freshly made tortilla chips (you can make them in the oven — and they're seriously worth the extra effort), sprinkle the chips with a bit of taco seasoning before they hit the table. You might need to hit them with a quick extra spray of oil before sprinkling on the seasoning to make sure that it sticks. Have leftover tortilla chips? Store them in a sealed container and pop them back into the oven (or in the air fryer) so you have a warm batch each time you're ready to enjoy a bowl of soup.