My 5 Favorite Ways To Use Up Leftover Taco Seasoning

Sometimes, when making tacos, you end up with a half-used packet of seasoning. Perhaps you've made a pound and a half of ground beef, and ended up needing a packet and a half of seasoning. Maybe you just like uber-seasoned tacos and wind up using more than the recommended single packet per pound of ground beef (we get it). When you end up with a somewhat-used packet of seasoning, you diligently fold over the top (maybe even sealing it securely with a chip clip) and put it back into the pantry, ready to be used for another day. All too often, however, it's easy to forget about half-used seasoning packets, leaving them headed for the trash can after they lose their freshness.

If you've got a half packet or two of taco seasoning sitting in your pantry right now, fear not: We're here to help you save it from the trash can. The blend of ingredients like salt, garlic, chili powder, and just a touch of sugar can help to ramp up the flavor of tons of recipes, from fish tacos to enchiladas to tortilla soup. With a little bit of creativity, there are tons of ways you can use semi-full packets of taco seasoning to add a bit of spice to non-taco recipes. Let's take a look at some ways you can put that last bit of seasoning to good use.