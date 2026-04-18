What You Should Know Before Eating Soft Or Wrinkly Potatoes

Whether you slice them into fries and deep-fry them to perfection, roast them until they're beautifully crispy and golden brown, or even boil and turn them into a deliciously refreshing summer salad, potatoes are incredibly addictive. No matter which type of potato you choose, they're the ultimate side dish. That is, of course, unless they've become wrinkly.

When potatoes start looking shriveled, it's typically one of the tell-tale signs they have gone bad. This means cooking them is completely off the table. Wrinkling points to decay — a spoilage process usually caused by moisture loss, mostly due to storage mistakes that are ruining your food. And not only does it mean that your favorite starchy tubers are past their prime, but it also signals increased levels of glycoalkaloids such as solanine and chaconine. These toxic substances are naturally present in small amounts (below 200 milligrams per kilogram) in potato peels, leaves, sprouts, and stems. But they can spike rapidly due to physical damage, improper storage, and exposure to light.

Dr. Tetyana Cheairs, MD, MSPH, associate dean for PhD programs and assistant professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at New York Medical College, revealed in a Chowhound exclusive that soft or wrinkly potatoes should be avoided. "While a slightly softened potato does not necessarily indicate spoilage and may still be safe to eat, more pronounced softening, especially when accompanied by green areas, brown‑black discoloration, mold, or long sprouts, is usually a sign of rot and decay," Dr. Cheairs said.