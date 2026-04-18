Meet The Massive Bakery Behind Little Debbie Snacks (And Other Brands Too)

McKee Foods is by no means a mom-and-pop business at this point. In addition to Little Debbie, the company currently oversees multiple national grocery store brands including Sunbelt Bakery, Drake's, Fieldstone Bakery, and Little Debbie Vending. Getting all those snack cakes and granola bars onto store shelves across the country is no small task, which is why the company operates four commercial bakeries: one in Tennessee (where there's also a Little Debbie park), as well as Arkansas, Virginia, and Arizona, with around 6,400 employees working to keep the country stocked up on oatmeal creme pies.

Despite the scale of the company's operation, however, McKee is in no way comparable to a conglomerate like Flower Foods, which operates 44 bakeries in 19 states and produces a much wider collection of recognizable brands, including Wonder and Dave's Killer Bread. But even though it might not be able to compete on that scale, McKee is also not beholden to the pressures of being a publicly traded company.

Businesses that are ultimately focused on shareholder profit are incentivized to prioritize short-term financial gains. This can come in the form of discontinuing legacy products (R.I.P, Choco Taco) and other compromises that its founders might not ordinarily have wanted to make. It's reassuring that some of the snacks we grew up with are still in the hands of a company that prioritizes consistency and legacy. It's also nice to know that every Nutty Buddy (Chowhound's number one fave) is supporting a family-owned business.