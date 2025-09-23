Tennessee Is Home Of The Little Debbie Park, Where It's Safe To Play With Your Food

Little Debbie is synonymous with childhood. The brand of snack cakes has been brightening lunchboxes since its initial launch in 1960, bringing a touch of sweetness to many a meal, snack, or afternoon nosh (you can even use them as a shortcut to making some pretty impressive impromptu cakes). The brand has a wide array of sweet snacking options, from its line of ice cream products to the colorful Cosmic Brownie, Swiss Rolls, and the beloved — but sadly seasonal — Christmas Tree Cakes. It's easy to see why these treats are so beloved. Not only are they tasty, but many of these cakes have fun, colorful, and delightfully kitschy designs (think of the super-striped Zebra Cakes). This sense of playfulness doesn't just extend to the products' packaging, either.

In 2023, the brand brought its line of snack foods to a larger-than-life scale when it unveiled "Little Debbie Park," a public park located in Collegedale, Tennessee, that features fiberglass sculptures of iconic Little Debbie snack cakes. Many of the snack cake structures are interactive; you can, for example, climb the Cosmic Brownie, or test your coordination by balancing on a Nutty Buddy. If you're feeling less active, you can sit on a swinging bench shaded by a lovely shelter and take in the beauty that this unique public park has to offer. A bronze statue of Debbie herself, created by artist Alex Paul Loza, is also a prominent presence in the park. The bronze Debbie is depicted holding out a plate of Swiss Rolls and wearing her iconic wide-brimmed hat.