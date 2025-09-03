The Rise And Fall Of Choco Tacos, Explained

From its humble beginnings served from an ice cream truck in Philadelphia to a mass-produced delicacy, the public fell in love with the Choco Taco until its discontinuation nearly 40 years later. Enjoying ice cream as a chocolate-covered, nutty taco is a dream come true, and the Choco Taco's departure broke the hearts of many. Thankfully, for its ongoing fan base, there's a chance it may return, thanks to the efforts of Taco Bell and Salt & Straw.

Inspired by the popularity of the restaurant chain Chi-Chi's, Choco Taco creator Alan Drazen aimed to capture the Mexican food trend of the time and recognized tacos as an iconic design. The exact details of the pitch are unclear, but Drazen approached Jay Schwartz, former head of Jack & Jill Ice Cream, with the idea of finding a creative way to serve ice cream without a cone. Schwartz greenlit the taco shape, and Drazen hit the ground running with a Wisconsin connection to an ice cream plant that could not only package and deliver ice cream, but also mold a sugar cone into a taco shell. From there, it was mainly sold as an ice cream truck treat until Unilever subsidiary Good Humor bought its licensing and distribution rights in 1989. The move placed Choco Tacos under the Klondike name as the product branched out internationally by 1998, following its successful introduction to the Italian and Swedish markets as Winner Tacos.