This Kitchen Staple Works Like Magic To Clean Your Stove And Countertop Gap

Many home cooks agree that cleaning your kitchen as you go every time you cook is the easiest way to keep your space neat and germ-free without taking up a lot of extra time. After all, there's plenty of time to load the dishwasher, wipe down the counters, and even give your kitchen floor a light mopping while your chicken is roasting. However, regular maintenance doesn't mean your space is exempt from needing to be deep cleaned every now and then.

All surfaces may be sanitary, but there's still grime lurking in the shadows of your appliances — one of the biggest culprits being that skinny gap between your stovetop and the counter. It's never perfectly flush, inviting crumbs, spices, and other debris to settle in a gross layer right where you prepare your food. Fortunately, a butter knife and a little creativity are all you need to address one of the most notorious areas of the kitchen everyone forgets to clean.

Most metal butter knives are narrow enough to slip easily into the limited space between your counter and stove, making it the perfect tool to scrape out the majority of the mess. Avoid using plastic butter knives, as they're usually thicker and less sturdy, meaning they won't work as well and are more prone to breaking. It's also important to work slowly to avoid scratching either your counter or the enamel on your stove, as you don't want to cause yourself additional issues.