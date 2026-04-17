Egg Roll In A Bowl Is The Easiest Way To Use Up That Whole Head Of Cabbage In Your Fridge

Cabbage is one of those versatile, cheap, and easy-to-prepare veggies that should probably have a permanent place on your grocery list. A head of cabbage can stay fresh in your fridge for quite a while when stored properly, but if you're worried about unused portions going bad and stinking up your crisper drawer, it's the perfect base for building an egg roll in a bowl. Like a deluxe cheeseburger bowl, a deconstructed egg roll dish is a great way to transform a classic food full of colors, flavors, and textures into another tasty version of itself that will pique your interest from the first bite to the last. And best of all, this one helps use up any leftover cabbage (and other ingredients) lurking in your fridge.

Egg rolls are known for that epic crunch that comes from biting into a deep-fried wonton wrapper. But with Chowhound's egg roll in a bowl recipe, you cut out a few standard egg-roll-making steps and skip the crunchy wrapper to instead let the ingredients in your filling really shine — in this case, wok-fried carrots, scallions, celery, ground pork, ginger, garlic, and, of course, all that beautiful cabbage. Crispy wonton strips are a great way to still get the classic crunch you crave, but cabbage can do double duty in an egg roll in a bowl to deliver that desirable texture — especially if you have an entire head to work with. When you chop up your ingredients, set aside some cabbage to add to the bowl raw for that satisfying crunch. As you would when making standard egg rolls, you'll saute the rest of it with your other veggies and protein to create the delicious "filling" that becomes the base of your bowl.