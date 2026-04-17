How Martha Stewart Keeps Fine China Scratch-Free With This Easy Towel Trick

When cleaning your fine china, it's best to use a combination of warm water, a soft sponge, and a gentle cleansing soap to ensure it doesn't lose its shine. This also helps avoid unsightly scratches, which can affect its value and appearance. Of course, handwashing is essential (never put it in the dishwasher), so you can control how gently it's cleaned, especially with vintage china. When dealing with antique china, make sure to dry it with a soft cloth right away, as leaving it in the water for long periods of time can fade its intricate markings and even cause it to develop splits and cracks. Newer china can withstand a brief soak of five to 10 minutes to help remove stuck-on food.

Meanwhile, if you're creatively displaying your fine china in your kitchen or dining room, make sure to wipe off the dust every six months; dust, while seemingly harmless, can stick to the porcelain. That's why you'd see fine china commonly displayed in cabinets with a clear door. If you're actually using it for your whimsical afternoon tea parties, however, expect it to develop stains. When that happens, a gentle sterilizing solution, such as one made for baby utensils, can do the trick. Alternatively, hydrogen peroxide is best for tougher stains. Soak the china in the solution for around 15 minutes. Then scrub the stains away with a soft toothbrush and rinse in the towel-lined sink, and it should be good as new.