How Martha Stewart Keeps Fine China Scratch-Free With This Easy Towel Trick
Collectors appreciate fine china for its historical charm, its showcasing of skilled craftsmanship, and its porcelain material surprisingly known for strength despite its fragile appearance. Martha Stewart seems to be no exception, and she had a nifty towel trick to share to keep fine china scratch-free. "Line the bottom and side of the sink with terry cloth towels, so if something slips it won't break," she said in a Food & Wine interview from 1989.
Terry cloth towels, which are usually made from cotton, are distinguished by their weaving technique, which is all about utilizing uncut loops instead of the typical flat weave. Not only are good-quality cotton terry cloth towels exceptional absorbers of liquid (and they only increase in strength when wet), they can also absorb shocks, to a degree, and diminish potential scratching from friction, which is especially important if your vintage china is actually valuable. You can also use them again and again, making them an economical solution. Other than maximizing the use of terry cloth towels, there are plenty of ways to care for your fine china to ensure it lasts for years without losing its pristine condition.
How to properly clean and store your fine china
When cleaning your fine china, it's best to use a combination of warm water, a soft sponge, and a gentle cleansing soap to ensure it doesn't lose its shine. This also helps avoid unsightly scratches, which can affect its value and appearance. Of course, handwashing is essential (never put it in the dishwasher), so you can control how gently it's cleaned, especially with vintage china. When dealing with antique china, make sure to dry it with a soft cloth right away, as leaving it in the water for long periods of time can fade its intricate markings and even cause it to develop splits and cracks. Newer china can withstand a brief soak of five to 10 minutes to help remove stuck-on food.
Meanwhile, if you're creatively displaying your fine china in your kitchen or dining room, make sure to wipe off the dust every six months; dust, while seemingly harmless, can stick to the porcelain. That's why you'd see fine china commonly displayed in cabinets with a clear door. If you're actually using it for your whimsical afternoon tea parties, however, expect it to develop stains. When that happens, a gentle sterilizing solution, such as one made for baby utensils, can do the trick. Alternatively, hydrogen peroxide is best for tougher stains. Soak the china in the solution for around 15 minutes. Then scrub the stains away with a soft toothbrush and rinse in the towel-lined sink, and it should be good as new.