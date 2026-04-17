This Nautical-Themed Denver Restaurant Has Offered A Classic Tavern Dining Experience Since 1934

Denver's culinary scene is daringly rich, so much so that some spots have been city institutions for many years. Ship Tavern, a nautical-themed restaurant, is a great example that has been around since 1934. It's located in what is also a significant landmark in Denver, The Brown Palace Hotel, which has an Italian Renaissance-style exterior that has been towering over the city since 1892. So, folks can dine at Ship Tavern, get a nightcap, and stay within the luxurious and sophisticated premises all in one night. For a simple comparison of its age, the tavern opened after the Prohibition Era, so it has witnessed quite a lot of important historical events.

Since a restaurant's atmosphere makes food literally taste better, diners will like the vibe of the place. The walls are clad in dark wood, making it feel like you're stepping into the lower decks of a ship or a mysterious and inviting tavern. The bar is lined with various spirits, and there are even small model ships displayed around the dining area. There's a ship mast in the middle of the room with a crow's nest, showing true commitment to the theme. Meanwhile, the leather couches are upholstered in nautical hues, tying the whole aesthetic together. The nautical influence is also reflected in the menu, with fixtures like a raw bar and plenty of other seafood options.