This Nautical-Themed Denver Restaurant Has Offered A Classic Tavern Dining Experience Since 1934
Denver's culinary scene is daringly rich, so much so that some spots have been city institutions for many years. Ship Tavern, a nautical-themed restaurant, is a great example that has been around since 1934. It's located in what is also a significant landmark in Denver, The Brown Palace Hotel, which has an Italian Renaissance-style exterior that has been towering over the city since 1892. So, folks can dine at Ship Tavern, get a nightcap, and stay within the luxurious and sophisticated premises all in one night. For a simple comparison of its age, the tavern opened after the Prohibition Era, so it has witnessed quite a lot of important historical events.
Since a restaurant's atmosphere makes food literally taste better, diners will like the vibe of the place. The walls are clad in dark wood, making it feel like you're stepping into the lower decks of a ship or a mysterious and inviting tavern. The bar is lined with various spirits, and there are even small model ships displayed around the dining area. There's a ship mast in the middle of the room with a crow's nest, showing true commitment to the theme. Meanwhile, the leather couches are upholstered in nautical hues, tying the whole aesthetic together. The nautical influence is also reflected in the menu, with fixtures like a raw bar and plenty of other seafood options.
Dining at Denver's iconic Ship Tavern
Ship Tavern has a cozy vibe that will have you wanting to linger for a bit longer. Great for intimate conversations, there's an array of spirits to accompany you, including the Brown Palace Honey Wheat. It uses honey straight from the hotel's rooftop bee hives, and is known for its clean-tasting sip and sweet allure. And if you go on Friday or Saturday, you'll be treated to a piano and live cabaret from 8 p.m. Thursday is Burgers & Brew Night, which allows you to sample the restaurant's burger and beer pairing for a reasonable cost of $30. Happy Hour is Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., where local draft beers are only $6. To fully maximize your visit during happy hour, here's a tip: get yourself some $2 wings.
For something more satisfying, the lobster roll appears to be one of Ship Tavern's crowd favorite. You can enjoy it with drawn butter if you get it hot or with tarragon ravigote if you order it cold. The prime rib is another bestseller, and those who are fans of the dish like the hearty serving size that doesn't skimp on seasoning. But it appears to have amassed its own unsatisfied diners, too, due to its inconsistent quality, so try it out with an open mind. You can always get the fish and chips for a classic bar favorite, and you won't have an issue looking for a tasty beer to pair with your meal, since the two together form a timeless pairing you can't beat.