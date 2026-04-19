The Quirky Chicago Spot Selling $1 Sushi Balls And Labubu Dolls

When you think of Chicago-style eats, perhaps it's deep-dish pizza that comes to mind, or the city's unique hot dog style piled with sport peppers, a tomato slice, and a pickle spear. But there's a quirky foodstuff in the Windy City that may one day become just as iconic. It's sushi balls from Bloop Bloop, a restaurant that opened in the summer of 2025 and sells these treats for only $1.

Sushi balls are exactly what they sound like — balls of rice with raw fish and other ingredients on top. The restaurant in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood offers more than 20 different varieties of sushi balls, from tuna to octopus leg to mango. The restaurant bills itself as the first in the United States to specialize in sushi balls. While that could be true, this type of sushi, called temarizushi in Japan, has been popular in the country for years, likely originating in Kyoto and taking its name from folk-art Temari balls, which were cloth children's toys. Relatedly, Bloop Bloop offers a special sushi ball combo that comes with a viral Labubu doll, those ultra-collectible furry little monsters.