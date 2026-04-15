Why You Should Consider Adding Green Bananas To Your Diet

Everyone knows that bananas are a good source of potassium, but the fruit actually has even more potential health benefits. Green bananas contain more resistant starch, which functions like fiber and is said to support gut health, bowel regularity, blood sugar control, and satiety. Green bananas are also better than yellow bananas when it comes to controlling blood sugar levels, since they are digested more slowly.

However, this resistant starch dissipates as the banana ripens. As it turns from green to yellow, more than just the color is changing. So are the fruit's nutrients, as its starches become sugars. So, when a banana is yellow, your body is only getting those sugars — meaning it's missing out on all that important fiber. That said, green bananas aren't really regularly consumed in the United States due to their bitterness and toughness — after all, ripe bananas taste better, scientifically. However, there are actually plenty of ways to enjoy the fruit at this immature stage. You just have to take advice from other parts of the world.