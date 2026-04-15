Why You Should Consider Adding Green Bananas To Your Diet
Everyone knows that bananas are a good source of potassium, but the fruit actually has even more potential health benefits. Green bananas contain more resistant starch, which functions like fiber and is said to support gut health, bowel regularity, blood sugar control, and satiety. Green bananas are also better than yellow bananas when it comes to controlling blood sugar levels, since they are digested more slowly.
However, this resistant starch dissipates as the banana ripens. As it turns from green to yellow, more than just the color is changing. So are the fruit's nutrients, as its starches become sugars. So, when a banana is yellow, your body is only getting those sugars — meaning it's missing out on all that important fiber. That said, green bananas aren't really regularly consumed in the United States due to their bitterness and toughness — after all, ripe bananas taste better, scientifically. However, there are actually plenty of ways to enjoy the fruit at this immature stage. You just have to take advice from other parts of the world.
Ways to cook and enjoy green bananas
Green bananas are popular in Latin American and Caribbean cuisines, often used in stews and salads. There are many ways to prepare the unripe fruit, and since they're so starchy in this form, they are best when treated as a vegetable. Green bananas can be boiled, roasted, sauteed, or fried. Try cooking them like you would potatoes in a pan. They're often paired with coconut milk, whether in soup form or doused in a coconut sauce. And adding Caribbean green seasoning to green bananas is a must-try if you're into bold, zesty flavors.
When green, bananas can be hard to peel, but you can always just boil them with the skin on (and remove it later, when it's easier), to skip the headache. Then, you can enjoy them whole or mash them up and add spices. It should be noted that green bananas are best when cooked, rather than eaten raw. That said, eating them uncooked isn't necessarily bad for you (they just won't taste as good).