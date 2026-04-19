In-N-Out Once Took Another Burger Chain To Court For Copying Its Menu — And The Restaurant Still Exists

In-N-Out has one of the most recognizable brand identities out there — a simple menu, a clean aesthetic, and its iconic Animal Style burgers (which actually started off as an inside joke) have all resulted in a bit of a cult following. So when, back in 2012, an American-owned burger chain called CaliBurger popped up in China with similar palm tree logos and burgers styled almost identically to In-N-Out's Animal Style, people noticed. And of course, In-N-Out noticed too ... it didn't take long for a lawsuit to appear. Maybe one of the lesser-known facts about In-N-Out burger is that it does not like to be copied.

In the lawsuit, In-N-Out essentially argued that CaliBurger had crossed the elusive line from inspiration into pure imitation by outright copying menu items, store design, and even the way food was presented. If imitation is the highest form of flattery, there's obviously a limit. And there wasn't much subtle about it either: Right down to the red-and-yellow aesthetic, CaliBurger had lifted most of what In-N-Out was known for. The restaurants eventually settled out of court, with CaliBurger modifying its branding (though palm trees remain) and removing all menu items that were clearly In-N-Out dupes.