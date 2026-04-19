In-N-Out Once Took Another Burger Chain To Court For Copying Its Menu — And The Restaurant Still Exists
In-N-Out has one of the most recognizable brand identities out there — a simple menu, a clean aesthetic, and its iconic Animal Style burgers (which actually started off as an inside joke) have all resulted in a bit of a cult following. So when, back in 2012, an American-owned burger chain called CaliBurger popped up in China with similar palm tree logos and burgers styled almost identically to In-N-Out's Animal Style, people noticed. And of course, In-N-Out noticed too ... it didn't take long for a lawsuit to appear. Maybe one of the lesser-known facts about In-N-Out burger is that it does not like to be copied.
In the lawsuit, In-N-Out essentially argued that CaliBurger had crossed the elusive line from inspiration into pure imitation by outright copying menu items, store design, and even the way food was presented. If imitation is the highest form of flattery, there's obviously a limit. And there wasn't much subtle about it either: Right down to the red-and-yellow aesthetic, CaliBurger had lifted most of what In-N-Out was known for. The restaurants eventually settled out of court, with CaliBurger modifying its branding (though palm trees remain) and removing all menu items that were clearly In-N-Out dupes.
But CaliBurger didn't disappear, it just pivoted
However, even after being sued by In-N-Out Burger, CaliBurger didn't just disappear. It simply adjusted its brand, carving out its own lane by focusing on tech, automation, and giving its vibe a bit more of a modern feel. The restaurant began experimenting with self-order kiosks that recognize your face and remember your order, large screens where customers can play video games against each other, and robotic kitchen assistants, all of which are pretty advanced concepts even by today's tech standards. CaliBurger built something that has never been in In-N-Out's wheelhouse: novelty. While In-N-Out loves to follow a familiar script with a simple menu (and an iconic secret menu), CaliBurger instead leaned into a whole other direction.
CaliBurger's menu also reflects this. At its core it is still a burger and fries joint, but it has a bigger menu that often sees seasonal and limited edition items, international flavors such as a Korean-style burgers, and sometimes even menu changes based on location. This, when contrasted with the almost stubborn nature of In-N-Out's menu (it hasn't actually changed much since the chain started in the 1940s), gave CaliBurger an entirely different spin. While other brands may have backed down and retreated, the CaliBurger that still exists today which is one that figured out what it actually wanted to be, instead of just copying something people already loved.