The 5 Sushi Spots That Always Deliver In Charlotte

While studying at UNC Chapel Hill (just two hours from my lifelong home of Charlotte), I stumbled into a Japanese minor thanks to a random conversation with a friend that led to a fateful language class. Long hours studying flash cards scribbled with Japanese characters led to time spent abroad in Tokyo during my junior year, and the experience cemented a lot of my lifelong tastes in food.

Though you may not think of sushi as a go-to comfort food, it has certainly become that for me and, by extension, my family. While sushi options in Charlotte continue to expand, seemingly by the week, these are the five spots that manage to tick all the boxes for me: consistently fresh proteins, solid fish to rice ratios (I'm mostly a nigiri or maki/roll devotee versus sashimi), varied offerings, great service, and, controversially, enough added wasabi to be just on the edge of tear-inducing.