The 5 Sushi Spots That Always Deliver In Charlotte
While studying at UNC Chapel Hill (just two hours from my lifelong home of Charlotte), I stumbled into a Japanese minor thanks to a random conversation with a friend that led to a fateful language class. Long hours studying flash cards scribbled with Japanese characters led to time spent abroad in Tokyo during my junior year, and the experience cemented a lot of my lifelong tastes in food.
Though you may not think of sushi as a go-to comfort food, it has certainly become that for me and, by extension, my family. While sushi options in Charlotte continue to expand, seemingly by the week, these are the five spots that manage to tick all the boxes for me: consistently fresh proteins, solid fish to rice ratios (I'm mostly a nigiri or maki/roll devotee versus sashimi), varied offerings, great service, and, controversially, enough added wasabi to be just on the edge of tear-inducing.
Prime Fish
Prime Fish is a postage stamp-sized gem of a spot in an unlikely shopping plaza in the Ballantyne area. Its pieces are sizeable, extremely high quality, and everything down to the ginger salad is done with care; you can taste the attention to detail in every bite. I love the scallop nigiri and the specialty Hokkaido roll, which features tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and scallion with avocado.
Sitting at the sushi bar to see what looks best that day is ideal, but Prime Fish also has a cute little patio area and does to-go orders. Prime Fish keeps an online wait list, which is helpful because it doesn't take reservations and does fill up. This one is about quality over quantity since the tab, particularly when pulling from the excellent "Prime Nigiri" selection, can add up. Still, this winner reliably elicits a joyful "let's go" when presented as a post-soccer practice dinner for my son, and you would be lucky to call this your regular sushi destination.
Prime Fish is located at 11212 Providence Rd. W Unit B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.
New Zealand Cafe
New Zealand Cafe is practically on speed dial on my phone. Driving back into town and hungry? New Zealand Cafe. Dinner on a busy night? New Zealand Cafe. You get the idea. The restaurant is small, and in an unremarkable strip mall shopping center, but we almost exclusively get it to-go. It comes in a disposable metal tray, but still manages to look appealing, like a futuristic plastic-wrapped sushi boat. It's not breaking any molds, but it's consistent and firmly in our rotation.
The Big Boss Roll, anchored by shrimp tempura and wrapped in salmon, tuna, and avocado, is a family favorite. Throw in a few tamago (soft-cooked scrambled egg) nigiri as a sweetish sushi note, along with enough salmon nigiri to feed an army, if you're so inclined. New Zealand Cafe is also reasonably priced: rolls here easily clock in at a few dollars less than many other spots, and the nigiri are about a dollar less per piece.
New Zealand Cafe is located at 1717 N Sardis Rd. Suite 6A, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270.
Yugenn
I've only been to newish spot Yugenn twice so far, but it's proving a worthy contender. The servers are super friendly and attentive, the vibe is slick, and the fish is high-quality and tasty. I like the hamachi crudo and the tender shima aji, salmon, and chutoro nigiri (eaten in that order). You can order the nigiri pieces classic style, or studded with contemporary seasonings and flavor accents.
The appealing covered patio feels like an intentional extension of the inside space, and the drinks program is more elevated than your run-of-the-mill sushi spot; some cocktails include the gin-forward Lychee Clover Club and the tropical-leaning Lotus Milk Punch. It definitely feels like a date night destination thanks to its slinky decor, moody lighting, and helpful service. There's even live entertainment on the weekends.
Yugenn is located at 255 W Bland St. Suite 200, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203.
Sushi Taku
Sushi Taku is known for its all-you-can-eat sushi in Southend. Before you roll your eyes at the idea of all-you-can-eat-caliber sushi, know the fish quality is solid, the options are extensive, the fish-to-rice ratio feels reasonable, and my family always leaves satiated and happy. You can score the all-you-can-eat deal for roughly the price of a few rolls ($24.99 for lunch and $31.99 for dinner), but you can go a la carte if you aren't that hungry (bonus: not everyone at the table has to make the same choice).
In addition to an abundant selection of pieces and rolls, don't miss the salmon and yellowtail carpaccio, which you can order on repeat and is included in the all-you-can-eat offering. We don't "waste ourselves" on the kitchen appetizers, but those are on offer as well. Planning note: it does get crowded, so learn from our mistakes and go before you're hangry, just in case there's a wait. Also, don't forget to have your parking validated.
Sushi Taku is located at 1300 South Blvd. Suite 101S, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203.
Yama
Yama has been serving up sushi in Charlotte for more than 18 years. It has a few locations, and we usually go to the original in Southpark. Yama is definitely a go-to spot for everything from lunch with a girlfriend or a birthday dinner to just grabbing some rolls to-go (or unagi don, sweet, barbecue-style eel over rice, a sleeper hit that travels well).
My favorite rolls are the Snow Roll, soy paper-wrapped yellowtail, tuna, salmon and avocado, and the Ballantyne Roll, which features spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper topped with thinly sliced avocado and eel sauce. My family likes to snack on some edamame and an order of agedashi tofu while we wait for the main attraction. What's more, the lunch bento boxes are crowd-pleasers and include teriyaki options if you're with someone who isn't a sushi fan.
Yama has four locations in Charlotte. The original Southpark location is at 720 Governor Morrison St #E130 Charlotte, North Carolina 28211.