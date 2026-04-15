If You Drink Your Coffee Like This In Italy, Locals Will Know You're A Tourist

Coffee culture is vastly different in all countries. For example, what's usually a quick grab-and-go situation in America is a more thoughtful, intentional, and often peaceful experience in Europe. European countries also have a large cafe culture, and fast food coffees aren't as popular as they are in places like the U.S. There are major differences in coffee culture worldwide, and that makes it easy to point out tourists. In Italy, for instance, there are many rules in terms of how to order and drink your coffee, and locals will know you're a tourist immediately if you do it wrong.

In Italy, coffee is meant to be enjoyed at the bar of a cafe, but not all tourists might know this. Most tourists tend to go to a table or a sit outside to enjoy their beverage (or might even be inclined to place a to-go order), and that's when Italians can tell you're not a local. In fact, sitting at a table can even cost you more for the same coffee — another reason why Italians will sip their drink standing at the counter. One other tell-tale sign you're not a local is asking for a latte. In Italian, latte translates to milk, so ordering one in Italy may literally result in you being served a cup of plain milk. Even the time of day you order certain drinks can expose you, like getting a cappuccino in the afternoon.