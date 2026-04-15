If You Drink Your Coffee Like This In Italy, Locals Will Know You're A Tourist
Coffee culture is vastly different in all countries. For example, what's usually a quick grab-and-go situation in America is a more thoughtful, intentional, and often peaceful experience in Europe. European countries also have a large cafe culture, and fast food coffees aren't as popular as they are in places like the U.S. There are major differences in coffee culture worldwide, and that makes it easy to point out tourists. In Italy, for instance, there are many rules in terms of how to order and drink your coffee, and locals will know you're a tourist immediately if you do it wrong.
In Italy, coffee is meant to be enjoyed at the bar of a cafe, but not all tourists might know this. Most tourists tend to go to a table or a sit outside to enjoy their beverage (or might even be inclined to place a to-go order), and that's when Italians can tell you're not a local. In fact, sitting at a table can even cost you more for the same coffee — another reason why Italians will sip their drink standing at the counter. One other tell-tale sign you're not a local is asking for a latte. In Italian, latte translates to milk, so ordering one in Italy may literally result in you being served a cup of plain milk. Even the time of day you order certain drinks can expose you, like getting a cappuccino in the afternoon.
How should you order a coffee in Italy?
If you're trying to look like a local, there are a few tips and tricks to drinking coffee like a true Italian. For starters, if you want a cappuccino, order this beverage before 11 a.m., as Italians believe milky drinks are best in the morning and too heavy to digest later on in the day. Most of the drinks in Italy are espresso-based, so if you're looking for something similar to a drip coffee, order a caffe americano for espresso with water. You may not be able to find fruit-flavored syrups and sweeteners for your coffee easily in Italy, but if you're someone that likes their cup of joe sweet, ask for a caffe shakerato. This drink involves shaking sweetened espresso with ice to create a foamy texture, and sometimes flavors like vanilla are added for extra sweetness.
It may be hard for a tourist to quickly adjust to the coffee culture of Italy, but knowing which drink to order and how to sip it is the first step. As long as you remember to enjoy your drink standing at the bar and get accustomed to to enjoy certain coffees at certain times of the day, you may just pass for an Italian.