Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Toppings May Be More Controversial Than Pineapple

We've all heard the pineapple-on-pizza debate, right? Whether you fall on the side that loves the sweetness pineapple adds to a pie or you're more of a strictly pepperoni type, we doubt you've even given a thought to whether you'd try a pizza the way world-renowned chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay prefers his slice: topped with clams (yes, you read that correctly). On "Next Level Chef," Ramsay said, "I love a great pizza with clams. I love that, with a little bit of chile." He also, in his classic swear-y style, talked about how pineapple, under no circumstances, should find its way onto a pizza. In fact, pineapple pizza is one of seven dishes you'll never catch Gordon Ramsay ordering.

It turns out that Ramsay's affinity for seafood-topped pizza runs deep. According to a Facebook post from the chef, he has a particular affinity for the clam pizza from Pasquale Jones, a widely-celebrated restaurant in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood. He's also shared posts on social media celebrating his visits to New Haven, Connecticut, pizza joints Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Sally's Apizza. Both restaurants are known for their classic, New Haven-style, clam-topped pies.