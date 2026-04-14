Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Toppings May Be More Controversial Than Pineapple
We've all heard the pineapple-on-pizza debate, right? Whether you fall on the side that loves the sweetness pineapple adds to a pie or you're more of a strictly pepperoni type, we doubt you've even given a thought to whether you'd try a pizza the way world-renowned chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay prefers his slice: topped with clams (yes, you read that correctly). On "Next Level Chef," Ramsay said, "I love a great pizza with clams. I love that, with a little bit of chile." He also, in his classic swear-y style, talked about how pineapple, under no circumstances, should find its way onto a pizza. In fact, pineapple pizza is one of seven dishes you'll never catch Gordon Ramsay ordering.
It turns out that Ramsay's affinity for seafood-topped pizza runs deep. According to a Facebook post from the chef, he has a particular affinity for the clam pizza from Pasquale Jones, a widely-celebrated restaurant in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood. He's also shared posts on social media celebrating his visits to New Haven, Connecticut, pizza joints Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Sally's Apizza. Both restaurants are known for their classic, New Haven-style, clam-topped pies.
Want to try a Ramsay-style pie at home? Here's what you need to know
Want to channel your inner Gordon Ramsay and make a moreish clam pizza at home? To go the extra mile, use a foolproof homemade pizza dough recipe. If you're short on time or simply aren't in the mood to go through the process of stretching out dough (no judgment here), no worries — there are plenty of store-bought pizza crusts that can be a good fit (choose a thinner variety to approximate that New Haven-style clam pie taste). The freshly chopped clams mollusks are the star, traditionally joined by oregano, olive oil, and garlic — no red sauce here. Some fans also enjoy their clam pies topped with a generous shake of red pepper flakes for extra spice.
While you can leave the clams in the shells and remove them as you eat the pizza, the restaurants that Ramsay has shouted out shell the bivalves prior to placing them on top of the pizza, making it a bit easier to eat. The matter of what type of cheese to use is up for debate. Some recipes use mozzarella, while others opt for Pecorino Romano instead of melty cheese for a sharper finish that still allows the flavor of the shellfish to really shine through. No matter how you make your Ramsay-style pie, remember, according to the chef, seafood belongs on pizza and pineapple (definitely) doesn't.