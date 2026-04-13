The 2-Ingredient Jack Daniel's Cocktail That's Creamy And Comforting

The Jack and Coke is the quintessential Jack Daniel's drink that arguably anyone who's ever stepped into a bar is familiar with. But if you're feeling more adventurous, there's another JD-based beverage worth a try, and not just because it has a cooler name. The Jack Knife is a delicious, simple combination of Baileys Irish Cream and — you guessed it — Jack Daniel's whiskey. It's super easy to make too, since literally all you need to do is add equal parts of each. Since cream can be a fairly forgiving ingredient, you won't make any whiskey cocktail mistakes if you opt for shaken over stirred or choose it served up in a stemmed glass versus in a rocks glass over ice; it's customizable to your preferences.

While some bottles of Jack Daniel's are definitely better than others in terms of quality, all you need for this cocktail is the original Old. No. 7. And, while the cocktail calls for Baileys, you can definitely use any Irish cream of your choice. You could theoretically use any Tennessee whiskey or blended whiskey of your choice too, but Jack Daniel's is in the name, after all. Besides, you don't want to change the flavors too much. Speaking of flavors, this one is a treat. It's not exactly a sessionable sipper since it's on the rich side, but the Irish cream's unique bouquet of cocoa, vanilla, and caramel flavors play nicely with the more woody side of these notes found in the Jack Daniel's.