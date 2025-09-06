What Olive Garden Really Does With Its Leftovers

Other chain restaurants could take note from Darden, the parent company over Olive Garden, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Longhorn Steakhouse, and many other restaurants that participate in donating uneaten food. The food waste problem in the United States is one of staggering proportions (though you may be surprised that one country's waste numbers dwarf ours, four times over). While residential households are the biggest contributors of food waste nationally, restaurants and retailers alike also massively add to the overall food waste numbers.

The efforts of Olive Garden are certainly a win and a weight off the minds of conscious diners, knowing that the chain is doing its part in the sustainability fight. Even so, there's room for improvement. Though much of Olive Garden's surplus food is donated, plenty more is still winding up in the landfill, no doubt. No restaurant can repurpose uneaten food from diner's plate, of course — at least, not for human consumption. But there are options other than tossing those picked over pizza slices or uneaten ravioli into the landfill, where decomposing food attracts animals and hogs space of already overfilled landfills. This is where other restaurants and retailers commit to composting or turning half-eaten scraps into animal feed — like Aldi, which has taken a multi-faceted approach to repurposing food waste. While Olive Garden doesn't seem to have taken any initiatives to compost food scraps, its efforts are certainly a major step in the right direction.