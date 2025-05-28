Boost Store-Bought Yogurt's Texture With This High-Protein Add-In

Yogurt's invention may have originally been an accident, but our love for this creamy, tangy, protein-dense snack certainly isn't. Since its serendipitous invention by the Mesopotamians over 7,000 years ago, humans have developed many different traditional varieties of yogurt, from ultra thick and velvety Greek yogurt to plant-based versions made by fermenting soy, coconut, or almond milk. As there's so many options to choose from, most of us have a favorite type, opting for American-style yogurt for the soft texture and mild flavor, or preferring Icelandic skyr yogurt for its dense richness.

One of the many reasons Americans in particular are a little obsessed with yogurt is its protein content. After all, a bowl of vanilla skyr topped with walnuts and a drizzle of honey offers a fast, delicious way to pack in the protein with your breakfast or mid-afternoon snack. However, some types of yogurt have more protein than others, so your go-to choice might not be as nutrient dense as you thought. Additionally, some argue that the texture of store-bought yogurt tends to be overly loose and watery due to mass production.

Fixing both of these issues is as simple as embracing an old-school kitchen staple our grandmothers swore by: powdered milk, which is simply regular milk with all of the water evaporated away. With about 9 grams of protein per quarter cup, powdered milk thickens your yogurt by drawing in moisture as you stir them together, resulting in a denser, creamier texture along with a significant protein boost.