How To Clean Your Stainless Steel Fridge So It Looks Brand New

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Taking good care of your refrigerator means paying attention to the annoying signs that it may need to be replaced and getting thorough about following tips for the cleanest fridge of your life, from the inside out. A stainless steel refrigerator might bring a sleek and modern look to your kitchen, but the aesthetic is ruined if the exterior features smears, stains, scratches, and other questionable marks. To keep your fridge looking brand new, it's worth giving it some TLC in a way that is material-safe and easy to upkeep.

Much like wood, stainless steel requires very specific cleaning protocols to keep things shiny for the long-term. One of the first things to do is to clean according to the grain. The grain may go in a horizontal or vertical direction, and cleaning in that direction can prevent smudges or even scratches that make your fridge look old and worn.

As far as cleaning agents, you'll want to pay attention to the harshness of your products. A solution of water and a mild, grease-cutting dishwashing soap cleans up oily smudges and stains on the fridge without damaging the stainless steel. It's also a good idea to make use of a microfiber cloth rather than anything abrasive to ensure a scratch-free refrigerator — they're more effective on streaks, anyway, than regular cloths. If you don't feel like DIYing a cleaning solution, a product like Bar Keeper's Friend Soft Cleanser can also make stainless steel gleam.