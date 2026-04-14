How To Clean Your Stainless Steel Fridge So It Looks Brand New
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Taking good care of your refrigerator means paying attention to the annoying signs that it may need to be replaced and getting thorough about following tips for the cleanest fridge of your life, from the inside out. A stainless steel refrigerator might bring a sleek and modern look to your kitchen, but the aesthetic is ruined if the exterior features smears, stains, scratches, and other questionable marks. To keep your fridge looking brand new, it's worth giving it some TLC in a way that is material-safe and easy to upkeep.
Much like wood, stainless steel requires very specific cleaning protocols to keep things shiny for the long-term. One of the first things to do is to clean according to the grain. The grain may go in a horizontal or vertical direction, and cleaning in that direction can prevent smudges or even scratches that make your fridge look old and worn.
As far as cleaning agents, you'll want to pay attention to the harshness of your products. A solution of water and a mild, grease-cutting dishwashing soap cleans up oily smudges and stains on the fridge without damaging the stainless steel. It's also a good idea to make use of a microfiber cloth rather than anything abrasive to ensure a scratch-free refrigerator — they're more effective on streaks, anyway, than regular cloths. If you don't feel like DIYing a cleaning solution, a product like Bar Keeper's Friend Soft Cleanser can also make stainless steel gleam.
Things to avoid if you want your stainless steel fridge to shine like never before
There are several things to steer clear of when cleaning your refrigerator to maintain its brand-new appearance. Firstly, it's time to put down the paper towels if you want an immaculate finish with your stainless steel fridge); they can scratch it. Next, bleach is a common household cleaning agent that is worth avoiding to save your refrigerator. The harshness of the chlorine-based chemical can cause discoloration and other types of damage. Instead, opt for those non-chlorine based, gentler cleansers.
After giving your refrigerator a good clean, it may seem easy enough to leave it to air dry. You might want to avoid this unless you want extra work cleaning up the resulting streaks and drip marks. Instead, reach for that soft microfiber cloth, and gently dry it. Just as when doing your first cleanse, remember to dry in the direction of the grain.
If you're looking for something to add an extra polish and keep your fridge's surface looking perfectly shiny, it's important to stay well away from vegetable oils (including olive) and baby oils as they can cause a film that attracts fingerprints and dust. You can swap these oils for pure food-grade mineral oil as a trustworthy product to keep it shiny.