3 Tips To Give You The Cleanest Fridge Of Your Life
The refrigerator can sometimes get overlooked in the weekly cleaning routine, but ignoring it can put you and your stored food items at risk. Not only can an unclean refrigerator harbor harmful bacteria, it also makes it harder to stay on top of what is fresh and what needs throwing out (or should have already been tossed out months ago for that matter). Taking note of some of the best and worst practices to be aware of when cleaning your refrigerator is a good start, and there are certainly tips you can keep in mind to make things simpler and more effective.
The truth is, you're probably not sanitising your refrigerator well enough, though this doesn't have to be as arduous as it sounds. These tips will help you stay on top of things and make sure that you have the cleanest refrigerator. Besides, keeping a refrigerator spick and span isn't just about hygiene; it's also about being clean and organized which hopefully inspires you to chef up something special. Whether you start to pay attention to the hidden parts of the refrigerator that deserve a wipe down or begin setting up routine cleaning days, there are ways to usher in your most sanitised refrigerator yet.
For a thorough clean, you'll want to remove everything from the refrigerator
While it may seem like a lot of work to take out all food items from the refrigerator, a deep and thorough clean is actually achieved only once you completely remove all compartments. To ensure the best results, once the fridge is empty, remove each shelf, drawer, and trays in the doors which can be detached. This makes it easier to be able to clean every corner without any obstructions. Food, spillage stains, and other forms of dirt may be hidden when the trays, shelves, and drawers are left inside of the refrigerator.
You can wash these shelves and drawers by hand using hot water and a mild soap. This solution will fight grease and stains that may have lingered a while on your fridge compartments. Even while it may seem like a go-to for cleanliness, it's best to avoid bleach when cleaning the refrigerator. It is too harsh a chemical mix and may also be harmful if it interacts with any of the food placed back into the refrigerator. It's important to ensure that these items are completely dry using a clean towel before you add them back into the refrigerator to avoid excess moisture and attracting unwanted bacteria.
Keep inventory of your food and stay on top of what needs to be thrown out
It's easy to have food sitting at the back of the fridge for weeks or months without questioning if it's still good. When cleaning your fridge, one of the best things to do is take note of what you actually use, when food items are likely to go bad, and even rearrange your food items when placing them back according to expiry dates (place what's due to go bad in the front). These tips will also help you avoid food storage mistakes like leaving your leftovers in the fridge far after they've turned into gone-bad miseries. After all, expired or spoiled foods are a contamination risk and can turn your fridge into a breeding ground for bacteria.
You should also double check if any stored items have been recently recalled, as they'll need to be disposed off safely. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests placing the food in a sealable plastic bag and then tossing it in the bin. If the food was stored in a container, it's best to wash that container with hot water and soap to thoroughly clean it and avoid any contamination. You must also throw away any other food stored within proximity of the recalled food item to minimise risk of contamination.
Create a routine for cleaning your refrigerator
Put simply, cleaning your refrigerator when the inspiration hits at 3 a.m. or when the call for a spring clean is loud isn't a real strategy for optimal fridge hygiene. Instead, set up a routine so that things are regularly checked and kept tidy. Some opt for a deep clean once a month to really be on top of things, but even once every two to three months is enough to keep the fridge clean – judge it according to how much time you have and the shape that your fridge is in. Remember to clean those easy-to-forget areas too, like the outside of the refrigerator — and don't skip out on cleaning the water dispenser if your refrigerator has one.
That said, while a basic routine for a deep clean is helpful, you should also keep an eye on your fridge in between. It's worth running through your refrigerator at least weekly to toss out expired or spoiled food and give it a quick wipe down. You should also take care of spillages immediately rather than wait for your official big clean. Wiping the spillages up fast not only keeps things clean and maintains a safe environment for your food, but it also reduces the risk of bad odors.