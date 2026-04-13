Add A Colorful Island Touch To Your Next Spring Cocktail With This Caribbean Liqueur

Sorrel is a bright red rum-based liqueur made with various spices and roselle hibiscus (also known as Jamaican hibiscus) — an edible flower you need to try. It has a long history in the Caribbean, especially around the holidays. While sorrel can be made at home, there are a couple of companies that sell store-bought versions, which can serve as a tasty and colorful addition to spring cocktails. Brands like Kingston Imperial Spirits from Jamaica and Sorel from Brooklyn, both award-winning, are helping to give this well-kept Caribbean treat a wider recognition in the U.S.

Although the liqueur is florally based, it doesn't have the same botanical front as something like St. Germain, the French liqueur made with elderberry. Sorrel liqueur is tangy, spicy, and sweet with only a touch of the floral, making it easier to pair with a variety of other spirits and ingredients. Both Kingston Imperial and Sorel also include ginger and other warming spices, such as cloves, in their products for a beautiful depth of flavor that really pops when combined in cocktails made with tequila, rum, or vodka. Similarly, the liqueur mixes well with fruit juices such as pineapple, citrus, mango, and orange.