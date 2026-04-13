Which Jack Daniel's Whiskey Is Aged The Longest?

The year 2025 saw the introduction of Jack Daniel's 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the longest barrel-aged bottle of Jack you can buy today. The last time a Jack Daniel's bottle of that age was available, Jack Daniel himself was the one selling it.

When he was alive, Daniel offered his whiskey with age statements of 10 to 21 years. Between state Prohibition, Daniel's passing in 1911, and eventually nationwide Prohibition, Jack Daniel's was forced to stop all operations. When Prohibition ended in 1933 and the company was able to start making whiskey at its Tennessee distillery again, having a product to sell was a higher priority than aging. The company ditched age statements and focused on optimizing its process to get a consistent flavor profile instead. And that's how things remained until 2021, when the Aged Series began. Once again, the distillery has dropped new batches of its limited-edition aged series.

Jack Daniel's Distillery has always reveled in a bit of mystery. Daniel himself is an enigma whose birthday remains an educated guess. Another little-known Jack Daniel's fact revolves around the origin of the Old No. 7 name, but age is not it. We know the signature Old No. 7 is typically made from barrels that have aged four to five years. Gentleman Jack is run through the charcoal mellowing process twice but also does not carry an age statement. Not even single barrel bottles list how long they're aged. That's why the Aged Series stands alone and is so sought after that Jack Daniel's offers it through a lottery system on its website. You have to get lucky if you want to buy a 14-year bottle of Jack Daniel's.