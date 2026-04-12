An Introvert's Guide To Trader Joe's Cashier Small Talk

Let's get this out of the way -– Trader Joe's will never have a self-checkout lane. There's no getting around this, so let's start with the basics. Usually, the Trader Joe's cashier will take the lead and ask you one of a few variations of personal questions. One that comes up first is usually, "How's your day going?" or "What are you up to today?" While it's common for introverts to black out and seem to forget everything they'd done that day (and all days previous), just remember that you did, in fact, do something today, and it was probably very normal. Take a moment to breathe, reflect, and respond accordingly. This could be something like, "Just working!" Mentioning work might cause the cashier to ask what it is you do, though, so if this is a subject you'd rather not speak about, consider not mentioning it. "Running errands" is always a good, vague way to answer this question.

Another common question asked by Trader Joe's cashiers pertains to the future of your day, not what you've already done. If it's earlier in the day, they might ask, "Any fun plans today?" or "What's next after this?" This question can be anxiety-inducing, as you, perhaps, may begin to judge yourself on what your plans are for the rest of the day — relax. You're not weird or boring for not attending a gala or officiating a wedding on a random weekday. You can be honest, but vague — just keep it light and friendly, and try asking them about their day.