An Introvert's Guide To Trader Joe's Cashier Small Talk
One thing about shopping at Trader Joe's is that it always comes with a conversation with a (sometimes overly friendly) cashier. For some, this isn't a big deal, but as an introvert, it can, depending on the day, be anywhere from mildly annoying to slightly excruciating. It's not that you don't want to talk to the cashier — you're a friendly person, and they seem great — small talk just isn't your thing. And, despite being a well-adjusted adult who can normally string sentences together just fine, you seem to malfunction every time a smiling cashier simply asks what you're up to.
It may feel like this is the first time you've ever spoken to anyone in your life, but obviously that's not true. You will get through this. By following our lead, you'll be out of that Trader Joe's and safely inside your car, alone, in no time. And as you pull out of that harrowing parking lot, you can take pride in the fact that answering simple personal questions in conversation with a stranger is, like, not even a big deal.
Answering common questions without panicking
Let's get this out of the way -– Trader Joe's will never have a self-checkout lane. There's no getting around this, so let's start with the basics. Usually, the Trader Joe's cashier will take the lead and ask you one of a few variations of personal questions. One that comes up first is usually, "How's your day going?" or "What are you up to today?" While it's common for introverts to black out and seem to forget everything they'd done that day (and all days previous), just remember that you did, in fact, do something today, and it was probably very normal. Take a moment to breathe, reflect, and respond accordingly. This could be something like, "Just working!" Mentioning work might cause the cashier to ask what it is you do, though, so if this is a subject you'd rather not speak about, consider not mentioning it. "Running errands" is always a good, vague way to answer this question.
Another common question asked by Trader Joe's cashiers pertains to the future of your day, not what you've already done. If it's earlier in the day, they might ask, "Any fun plans today?" or "What's next after this?" This question can be anxiety-inducing, as you, perhaps, may begin to judge yourself on what your plans are for the rest of the day — relax. You're not weird or boring for not attending a gala or officiating a wedding on a random weekday. You can be honest, but vague — just keep it light and friendly, and try asking them about their day.
Take the lead, confidently
When you're buying a lot of groceries, the conversation might go longer than just one or two personal questions. And if talking about yourself for more than seven seconds makes you want to jump out of your body and sprint away, try to lead the conversation towards the groceries you're buying. You can do this naturally, by pointing at an item as the cashier scans it and saying something like, "That looks good," or "Never tried that one before!" This could lead to the cashier sharing their opinions on the snack, and giving your vocal cords (and brain) a chance to rest.
You could also always mention something observational about the store itself — perhaps it's very busy, or oddly slow. Don't be afraid to talk about the weather, either — it's a common small-talk subject for a reason. Is there a heat wave going on? Is it a particularly nice day out? These are perfectly fine options to talk to your Trader Joe's cashier about. What's most important is that you remember that you don't have to try too hard or seem like the most interesting person in the world. After all, we're all just buying groceries at the end of the day.