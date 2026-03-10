You're Trying To Be Helpful, But This Shopping Slip-Up Might Be Annoying Your Trader Joe's Cashier

Trader Joe's is known for its quirky best new product rotations, uber-helpful employees, and unconventional store layout. The chain is known for offering a slightly unusual grocery shopping experience. Checking out at Trader Joe's is also a little different from the norm. Some Trader Joe's cashiers would prefer to empty your cart themselves, rather than having you do it for them.

Unlike most grocery stores, the checkout area at Trader Joe's doesn't have a conveyor belt system. You're simply expected to pull your cart up next to the register. On Reddit, one user, who identified themselves as a Trader Joe's employee, said that emptying your cart yourself makes it harder for the cashiers to do their job. Since there's only a small surface area (or at some locations, no surface area at all) to place groceries before scanning, it's easier for the cashier to grab them out of your cart on their own, rather than try to manage a mountain of groceries on the small counter next to the register.