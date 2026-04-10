The Sam's Club Protein Drink Reddit Likes Better Than Name Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Protein drinks can be a convenient, tasty way to replace a meal on the go or replenish after the gym. So for shoppers who buy protein drinks on the regular, this habit can add up fast. That's why some shoppers who are frequent drinkers of Premier protein shakes are switching to Sam's Club's version, citing better price, and for many, a better taste on top of it.
Member's Mark High Protein Shake in chocolate is nearly interchangeable with its competitor, Premier Protein. Both drinks contain 30 grams of protein per approximately 11 ounces. Both drinks have 3 grams of fat and 160 calories per serving. They even both have the same amount of carbs and sugar. One of the most noticeable differences between the two drinks is the price. An 18-pack of the Member's Mark shakes is about $26. Meanwhile, a 12-count of Premier Protein drinks is around $32. For people who drink protein shakes all the time, this price difference can be a significant factor to consider.
What Redditors have to say about Member's Mark protein shakes
Shoppers on Reddit who were previously Premier drinkers shared why they were switching to Member's Mark shakes. "I won't drink any others now. These are perfection," exclaimed one buyer. "I actually like them more than Premier, and I drink Premier regularly," added another shopper. But not everyone is buying Sam's Club shakes for just the taste alone, instead choosing it based on the value. "They taste okay, not as good, but for the price it's worth it," shared another Redditor.
There's one area where Member's Mark can't beat Premier though, and that is flavor options. For a daily protein shake drinker, Member's Mark could become boring after a while. "I like them better than Premier, but they don't have the flavor variety of Premier," lamented one customer. Member's Mark only offers its brand in chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors — pretty basic. Meanwhile, Premier has a whole range to choose from, with options including café latte, chocolate peanut butter, cake batter, cinnamon roll ... basically enough options that you could try a new drink every day for at least a week. But for those who are just looking for a simple, tasty drink to add protein to oatmeal or give your homemade ice cream a boost, Member's Mark is a worthy way to save money while still getting your protein in.