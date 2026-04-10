The Sam's Club Protein Drink Reddit Likes Better Than Name Brand

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Protein drinks can be a convenient, tasty way to replace a meal on the go or replenish after the gym. So for shoppers who buy protein drinks on the regular, this habit can add up fast. That's why some shoppers who are frequent drinkers of Premier protein shakes are switching to Sam's Club's version, citing better price, and for many, a better taste on top of it.

Member's Mark High Protein Shake in chocolate is nearly interchangeable with its competitor, Premier Protein. Both drinks contain 30 grams of protein per approximately 11 ounces. Both drinks have 3 grams of fat and 160 calories per serving. They even both have the same amount of carbs and sugar. One of the most noticeable differences between the two drinks is the price. An 18-pack of the Member's Mark shakes is about $26. Meanwhile, a 12-count of Premier Protein drinks is around $32. For people who drink protein shakes all the time, this price difference can be a significant factor to consider.