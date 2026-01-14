Add A Protein Boost To Oatmeal With These 9 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oatmeal is a nutritious meal option for any time of day, though it's commonly made for breakfast. There are a few packaged options available at the grocery store, and you can grab a 12-pack of Quaker instant oatmeal on Amazon. But oatmeal is easy to make at home, too, and you have the freedom to add anything you want — including an extra protein boost.

In its simplest form, homemade oatmeal only requires old-fashioned oats (or rolled oats) and water. But other ingredients can elevate bland oatmeal, like honey, maple syrup, or a little brown sugar. However, you won't get much protein from any of these ingredients. Instead, opt for ingredients like nuts or nut butters (choose the former to add some textural crunch) or a handful of your favorite seeds. Even the type of liquid you use can alter the dish's protein content. These ingredients can be applied to standard oatmeal or overnight oats, and some should be paired with other ingredients to balance their flavor and texture.