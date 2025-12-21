The Easiest Way To Give Your Homemade Ice Cream A Boost Of Protein

Ice cream is a popular dessert most of us treat as an occasional indulgence. Yet, with added protein, ice cream becomes more than just an after-meal treat. Protein-rich ice cream can also be consumed as a mid-morning pick-me-up or an afternoon snack. If you're new to the world of protein ice cream, you might initially assume a no-fuss shortcut for making custard ice cream is the way to go. After all, frozen custard includes more egg yolks than conventional ice cream. However, for a more simplified solution, all you need to do is add protein powder to your favorite homemade ice cream recipe.

Beyond serving as a super-convenient protein supplement, most protein powders blend well into moisture-rich foods such as ice cream. While the secret to successfully cooking with protein powder is using plant-based varieties, such as rice and pea, protein ice cream can be made with both plant and milk-based powders. As a matter of fact, choosing a dairy-rich powder primarily composed of whey or casein may result in a creamier, more satisfying consistency.

To successfully incorporate protein powder in homemade ice cream, include one or two scoops to the base ingredients of your recipe before blending. Consider using a flavored powder, such as chocolate or vanilla, or use an unflavored variety if your recipe already highlights a special flavor. That being said, even though adding protein powder to ice cream is fairly straightforward, depending on your specific recipe, you may need to make a few minor adjustments.