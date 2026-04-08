Costco Recalls Bakery Item From 11 Locations Across The US Due To Common Allergen
Costco's pastries, from the worst to the best, have most likely sustained millions of Americans. However, if you've done a grocery run to get some baked goods recently, you might want to double-check if they have been recalled. A letter released by Costco on April 7, 2026 warned its members that they might have purchased Madeleines with chocolate hazelnut mislabeled as Traditional Madeleines. For some, it could be an unexpected — yet pleasing — surprise when they take a bite. For others, it can be life-threatening, as around 1% of Americans are allergic to tree nuts such as hazelnuts (aka filberts), according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
The mislabeled Madeleines containing chocolate hazelnut were sold in the following warehouse locations between March 30, 2026 and April 6, 2026:
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Missoula, MT
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Burlington, WA
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East Peoria, IL
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Bellevue, WI
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Pleasant Prairie, WI
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Chico, CA
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Gilroy, CA
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Thornton, CO
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Pembroke Pines, FL
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Fairfax, VA
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Bayamon, PR
Although the mislabeled batch was limited to only 11 Costco warehouses, the total number of consumers who unknowingly purchased the chocolate hazelnut Madeleines remains unconfirmed.
What to do if you purchased the mislabeled Madeleines from an affected Costco
Though tree nuts are harmless to individuals who do not have an allergy or sensitivity to them, they can cause severe reactions such as anaphylaxis in individuals who do. If you purchased a package labeled Traditional Madeleines from one of the 11 affected locations and are allergic or sensitive to hazelnuts/filberts, do not consume the Madeleines. You can return to Costco, inform the staff of your concern, and you should be granted a full refund on the item. Alternatively, you can reach out to a customer service representative on Costco's website.
Costco's return policy highly favors consumers by staying true to its 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee (this is partly why loyal shoppers always choose Costco over Sam's Club). While certain products are exempted, including electronics and gift cards, you should not run into any issues with the Madeleines.