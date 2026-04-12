The Absolute Best Type Of Red Wine To Use For Pot Roast

Using the right seasonings can make a great pot roast , but adding red wine takes it up a notch. Aside from being the perfect companion to Italian plates, it actually has a place in many savory dishes like this hearty classic. To learn more, Chowhound spoke with David Leite, a three-time James Beard Award-winning food writer, cookbook author, and founder of Leite's Culinaria .

"When you're making a classic pot roast, you want a wine that has enough brio to stand up to the long, slow braise and the richness of the beef," he said. Brio can be translated to 'life' or 'fire,' so in this context, you want a rich bottle. Leite recommends dry, medium-to-full-bodied reds such as cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah (or shiraz), or malbec.