Is Dry-Aged Steak Actually Moldy? A Butcher Broke It Down For Us

For those who aren't well-versed in food science, dry-aged steak can seem mystifying. After all, basic food safety rules tell us that steak (or most meat, for that matter) shouldn't be left in the refrigerator for more than a few days, and yet steaks that are dry-aged for weeks are somehow safe to eat. So, what's the deal with the potential mold or other microbes that might be cropping up as steak dry-ages?

According to Katie Flannery, COO of Flannery Beef, an online butcher shop specializing in dry-aged beef, there can be mold and microbes present in dry-aged meat, with the mold appearing as a sort of crust. However, as long as you get the right mold, this is a benefit, not a problem (after all, just look at blue cheese, which is safe to sell). "We live in a world that's absolutely covered in microbes," Flannery explained to Chowhound. "They're on our skin, in our gut, floating around in the air. The question isn't really whether microbes are there, it's which ones and what are they actually doing."

According to Flannery, some dry-aged meat producers actually prefer mold growth, while others avoid it, and she notes that neither is wrong; it depends on the flavor you're looking for in your dry-aged steak. The mold-free approach yields a punchier but more straightforward hit of beef flavor, because flavor is concentrated as it loses moisture. Meanwhile, those that use mold are aiming for something more out-of-the-box. "Mold-forward environments tend to develop that funky, complex, almost earthy character that serious dry-aging enthusiasts seek out," said Flannery.