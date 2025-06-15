Make Tiramisu Better And Boozier With One Simple Substitute
Tiramisu is a classic dessert for a reason. It's creamy, chocolatey, and has that distinct coffee taste that's almost impossible to replicate. It's also a very versatile dish you can make in several ways (we recommend this creamy hazelnut tiramisu recipe or a raspberry and cream twist). However, for the adults in the room, you can make your tiramisu even more exciting (and yes, that means boozier). There's just one super easy change: swap out the marsala wine for dark rum.
Marsala wine is what most tiramisu recipes call for. It's a sweet wine that adds a bit of warmth. But dark rum? Now that's a whole other vibe entirely. It brings a deeper, richer flavor that goes really well with coffee and chocolate. Dark rum also has hints of vanilla, caramel, and spice, which means your tiramisu will end up tasting a little bolder and a lot more interesting.
Here's how to give your tiramisu a boozier kick. Use the same amount of dark rum your recipe says for marsala wine, which is usually a few tablespoons. You'll mix it with the coffee that you dip the ladyfingers in, and that's it. However, if you're planning on going big, add a little rum to the creamy mascarpone mixture as well. Don't go overboard, because the texture could get too runny and ruin it. Start with a teaspoon at a time and taste as you go.
Try flavored rum for an even boozier upgrade
A boozier, dark rum tiramisu isn't a big change, so there's no need for any extra ingredients. All this change does is make your dessert more interesting and add that "wow" factor. If you're feeling creative, flavored rums are where it's at. Spiced rum adds cozy flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, notes that are perfect for fall or winter vibes. Chocolate rum is also a win, and coconut rum will give your tiramisu a fun tropical twist. You can also give your tiramisu a lemony twist.
Just be sure to taste and adjust as you go. Some flavored rums are sweeter than regular dark rum, so you might need to cut back on the sugar in your mascarpone or skip sweetening the coffee. It's all about balance. And hey, if you're not into alcohol at all, that's totally fine. You can still upgrade your tiramisu with spiced syrups or non-alcoholic extracts that mimic rum or marsala flavor. You won't get the boozy kick, but you'll still have something delicious and different. In the end, swapping marsala wine for rum isn't just a cool trick. It's a legit way to make tiramisu more flavorful, a little fancier, and way more fun to share (or keep all to yourself ... we won't judge).