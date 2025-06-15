Make Tiramisu Better And Boozier With One Simple Substitute

Tiramisu is a classic dessert for a reason. It's creamy, chocolatey, and has that distinct coffee taste that's almost impossible to replicate. It's also a very versatile dish you can make in several ways (we recommend this creamy hazelnut tiramisu recipe or a raspberry and cream twist). However, for the adults in the room, you can make your tiramisu even more exciting (and yes, that means boozier). There's just one super easy change: swap out the marsala wine for dark rum.

Marsala wine is what most tiramisu recipes call for. It's a sweet wine that adds a bit of warmth. But dark rum? Now that's a whole other vibe entirely. It brings a deeper, richer flavor that goes really well with coffee and chocolate. Dark rum also has hints of vanilla, caramel, and spice, which means your tiramisu will end up tasting a little bolder and a lot more interesting.

Here's how to give your tiramisu a boozier kick. Use the same amount of dark rum your recipe says for marsala wine, which is usually a few tablespoons. You'll mix it with the coffee that you dip the ladyfingers in, and that's it. However, if you're planning on going big, add a little rum to the creamy mascarpone mixture as well. Don't go overboard, because the texture could get too runny and ruin it. Start with a teaspoon at a time and taste as you go.