The Michelin-Recognized Atlanta Restaurant Thai Food Lovers Must Visit

Atlanta is known for its vibrant culinary scene, spanning soul food classics to dishes from around the globe. The food culture is so compelling that Atlanta is the premier city for Michelin's "American South" restaurant guide. If you're craving Thai cuisine, you'll love the selection in Atlanta, including one particular Michelin-recognized restaurant.

Talat Market serves Thai food that's so fresh and lively, you might sample a dish or drink that features restaurant-pressed coconuts. Located in the Summerhill neighborhood at 112 Ormond Street, the menu is small at this casual, colorful dining spot, yet the dishes are always changing, so there's always something new to try — and that's encouraged by sharing whatever's ordered. According to the restaurant's website, "Talat Market celebrates the union of Thai culinary tradition and Georgia's seasonal bounty," placing an emphasis on using fresh, local produce.

To start, the menu features a variety of oysters, laap spiced peanuts, and garlicky fried shrimp. Other dishes that showcase a range of ingredients and flavors include the crispy rice salad, made with cucumber, squash, red chili jam, and peanut. One review on Yelp noted, "The crispy rice salad needs an award — so refreshing and crunchy and delicious." According to The Infatuation, when available, the spicy and creamy green curry soup is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating the rich, quality flavors Talat Market is known for. Similarly, the green curry chicken is spicy, smooth, and creamy, and is made with Thai basil, sweet potato, and shiitake. One reviewer said, "The Thai chicken was spicy, colorful, and delicious, with a sweet purple potato that really stood out."