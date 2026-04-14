The Michelin-Recognized Atlanta Restaurant Thai Food Lovers Must Visit
Atlanta is known for its vibrant culinary scene, spanning soul food classics to dishes from around the globe. The food culture is so compelling that Atlanta is the premier city for Michelin's "American South" restaurant guide. If you're craving Thai cuisine, you'll love the selection in Atlanta, including one particular Michelin-recognized restaurant.
Talat Market serves Thai food that's so fresh and lively, you might sample a dish or drink that features restaurant-pressed coconuts. Located in the Summerhill neighborhood at 112 Ormond Street, the menu is small at this casual, colorful dining spot, yet the dishes are always changing, so there's always something new to try — and that's encouraged by sharing whatever's ordered. According to the restaurant's website, "Talat Market celebrates the union of Thai culinary tradition and Georgia's seasonal bounty," placing an emphasis on using fresh, local produce.
To start, the menu features a variety of oysters, laap spiced peanuts, and garlicky fried shrimp. Other dishes that showcase a range of ingredients and flavors include the crispy rice salad, made with cucumber, squash, red chili jam, and peanut. One review on Yelp noted, "The crispy rice salad needs an award — so refreshing and crunchy and delicious." According to The Infatuation, when available, the spicy and creamy green curry soup is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating the rich, quality flavors Talat Market is known for. Similarly, the green curry chicken is spicy, smooth, and creamy, and is made with Thai basil, sweet potato, and shiitake. One reviewer said, "The Thai chicken was spicy, colorful, and delicious, with a sweet purple potato that really stood out."
What makes Talat Market's Thai food so good?
If you need to know where to eat in Atlanta in 24 hours, Talat Market should be on your itinerary. Not only were chefs Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast, but the restaurant is recommended by the Michelin Guide. That honor is evaluated based on the same criteria as the coveted stars: the quality of the ingredients, mastery of the cuisine, and the chefs' personalities represented within it combined with a consistently good dining experience and overall value.
Many of those features are evident in Talat Market preparing its food in the signature Thai tradition, balancing the five flavors of salty (fish sauce), spicy (chiles), sweet (coconut milk and tropical fruits), sour (lime juice, tamarind, and vinegar), and bitter (vegetables and herbs). This is highlighted in the restaurant's take on classic dishes like Thai fruit salad, which includes tropical fruits, fish sauce, shallots, mint, and pecans. For foodies who desire to sample Thai foods everyone should try at least once and embrace some inventive interpretations of Thai classics, Talat Market's menu will not disappoint.
For customers on a date, get-together, or just a celebratory experience, Talat Market's bar also crafts unique cocktails, with one comment on Yelp noting, "I love a great cocktail, and they truly deliver — with expertly crafted drinks and knowledgeable mixologists who are both helpful and informative." In addition to the wonderful cuisine, the atmosphere of Talat Market is a hit with customers. For one Yelp reviewer, "The moment I walked in, I was taken by the amazing mural artistry, decor, upbeat mood of Thai bops playing, as well as the scent of lemongrass and a warm simmering of something delicious."