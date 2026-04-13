What Kind Of Cheese Is Laughing Cow Spread?

One of the very best cheeses to buy when you're grocery shopping on a budget is Laughing Cow spreadable cheese wedges. At around $4 for eight wedges (or $10 for 32 if you have a Costco membership), this soft, creamy cheese is delicious on crackers, paired with fruit, or even on your morning toast. Food Network series host Nigella Lawson even uses Laughing Cow to make her bread pudding richer, swapping it for ordinary butter. Regardless of how delicious it is, however, the wide variety of flavors Laughing Cow offers has us wondering what kind of cheese is actually inside those tidy foil packets.

The answer is fairly simple, but not necessarily straightforward. All of the cheeses except the vegan blends are a blend of rehydrated milk powder, various types of cheese, and emulsifiers to protect the cheese's texture and surprisingly long shelf life. More specifically, the original flavor uses cheddar and "semisoft cheese" — possibly a farmer's cheese, but it's not specified in the ingredient list. Most of the other flavors also start with this proprietary blend, including the lower-calorie light option, garlic & herb, aged white cheddar, pepper jack, and jalapeño.

The two plant-based options (vegan original and garlic & herb) use almond milk (in place of cow's milk) and coconut oil, likely as a substitute for the soft cheese, as coconut oil is semisolid at room temperature. Pea protein gives these vegan wedges their substance, while ingredients like lactic acid and citrus fiber bring that signature sharp cheesy flavor.