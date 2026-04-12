The Aldi Deli Find That Makes Italian Subs Easier To Pull Together

Sometimes the perfect cooking shortcuts aren't about cheating, they're just about convenience. And when it comes to Aldi's Deli Sliced Hot Ham Trio pack — a prepackaged item containing hot ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese — it could not be more true. This pack saves you the time spent walking around the store looking for all the deli meats and cheese for the best Italian sub by putting them together for you. Plus, they are all pre-sliced too, making it super convenient to put together quick weekday lunch subs.

What actually makes this particular pack special is the hot ham. Many other store-bought pre-packed Italian combos (including Aldi's other deli sliced Italian trio pack), contain salami instead of hot ham, but sometimes salami and pepperoni together can be a bit of a salt overload. By having the hot ham instead, this combo is a little milder in that regard. And when the ham is paired with the spice from the pepperoni and the sharp provolone, the flavors feel more balanced.

Once you're ready to assemble, know that putting the sub together properly is all about the layers. You don't want to stack your meats and cheese together in a bulky slab; the secret to the best Italian deli sub is actually folding them to create little pockets of air. So if you grab the Hot Ham Trio pack, make sure you place the ham and pepperoni down as softly folded ruffles, then lay the cheese down flat as the sort of anchor that holds it all together. This small shift will actually change the mouthfeel of the sandwich.