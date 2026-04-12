The Aldi Deli Find That Makes Italian Subs Easier To Pull Together
Sometimes the perfect cooking shortcuts aren't about cheating, they're just about convenience. And when it comes to Aldi's Deli Sliced Hot Ham Trio pack — a prepackaged item containing hot ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese — it could not be more true. This pack saves you the time spent walking around the store looking for all the deli meats and cheese for the best Italian sub by putting them together for you. Plus, they are all pre-sliced too, making it super convenient to put together quick weekday lunch subs.
What actually makes this particular pack special is the hot ham. Many other store-bought pre-packed Italian combos (including Aldi's other deli sliced Italian trio pack), contain salami instead of hot ham, but sometimes salami and pepperoni together can be a bit of a salt overload. By having the hot ham instead, this combo is a little milder in that regard. And when the ham is paired with the spice from the pepperoni and the sharp provolone, the flavors feel more balanced.
Once you're ready to assemble, know that putting the sub together properly is all about the layers. You don't want to stack your meats and cheese together in a bulky slab; the secret to the best Italian deli sub is actually folding them to create little pockets of air. So if you grab the Hot Ham Trio pack, make sure you place the ham and pepperoni down as softly folded ruffles, then lay the cheese down flat as the sort of anchor that holds it all together. This small shift will actually change the mouthfeel of the sandwich.
What else you need to pull a classic Italian sub together
Thanks to Aldi, you've now got the main cheese and meat elements you need for the perfect Italian sub, but you need to think about the other aspects too. First things first, the bread –- Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Deli Rolls will do the job, although they are a little soft. If you want something that is a little crustier, look for a take-and-bake Italian loaf that can be made at home.
Then you need to consider vegetables: shredded lettuce is basically a non-negotiable for adding a little crunch and freshness, tomatoes are there for juiciness, and you can add in raw sliced onions if you enjoy them. Aldi also sells jarred banana peppers and pepperoncini which will give your sub some tang. Then make sure you dress your sub (either the bread or the veggies) with a little drizzle of oil, vinegar, or even some mayo, as this is an important step for building the flavor into every layer.
Feel free to go off-script a little too. The same Italian meat and cheese trio would work chopped up into an Italian deli grinder salad which can be eaten as is or loaded into a sandwich. Going to Aldi doesn't quite replace going to a deli in terms of quality, but it does introduce a quick, convenient, and cheap way of throwing together a decent Italian sub sandwich at home. And as far as homemade lunches go, you can't really complain.