The Hands-Down Best Types Of Potatoes For Your Pot Roast
Pot roast is one of those hearty meals that requires only a select amount of quality ingredients. When following the best tips for cooking pot roast, aside from selecting the right cut of meat and using a variety of seasonings, choosing the right vegetables for this slow-cooked dish is key. That being said, when it comes to selecting the best potatoes for the job, choose spuds that can hold their shape during the cooking process, such as Yukon gold potatoes or red-skinned varieties.
Given pot roast is a slow-cooked, one-pot meal, you want to ensure the potatoes you use in this dish can withstand long cooking times without turning to mush. This often means choosing potatoes low in starch. Regarding the different types of potatoes you can use, Yukon gold may be the most popular choice. This variety has a smooth flesh that's both waxy and starchy. Not to mention, these tubers can hold their shape quite well during cooking. In terms of flavor, Yukon golds have a rich, buttery taste and due to a thin, smooth skin, you can often skip the peeling process and dice them whole before adding them straight to your pot.
Alternatively, red potatoes are another popular option. Waxy in nature, these brightly colored, thin-skinned spuds have a firm, white flesh that's slightly sweet. Fortunately, there are even more options to consider when it comes to choosing the best potatoes for your next pot roast.
More potatoes you can cook and serve with your next slow-cooked pot roast
If you're looking for a more convenient option and wish to forgo peeling and chopping, use fingerling or baby potatoes instead. Both fingerling and baby potatoes have firm, waxy flesh and are often enjoyed with their skins intact. While fingerlings are technically heirloom potatoes, which have a rich, nutty flavor, new or baby potatoes are simply immature potatoes that were harvested early, giving them a milder taste. The best part about using either of these varieties is they require very little prep work. All you need to do is wash and dry them before adding them to your roasting pot.
While there are many differences between waxy and starchy potatoes — most of which pertain to shape and texture when cooked — waxy potatoes aren't the only applicable variety you can serve with pot roast. For more freedom to choose whichever potatoes you like best, simply skip adding potatoes directly to your roasting pot and opt for a potato-based side dish.
For instance, use a starchy variety like russet potatoes to make buttery mashed potatoes or individual baked potatoes. Or, since fingerlings and baby potatoes come in a variety of colors, consider roasting these potatoes with fresh herbs on a sheet pan in your oven. This way, you can serve your next tender pot roast with a colorful, crispier side dish.