The Hands-Down Best Types Of Potatoes For Your Pot Roast

Pot roast is one of those hearty meals that requires only a select amount of quality ingredients. When following the best tips for cooking pot roast, aside from selecting the right cut of meat and using a variety of seasonings, choosing the right vegetables for this slow-cooked dish is key. That being said, when it comes to selecting the best potatoes for the job, choose spuds that can hold their shape during the cooking process, such as Yukon gold potatoes or red-skinned varieties.

Given pot roast is a slow-cooked, one-pot meal, you want to ensure the potatoes you use in this dish can withstand long cooking times without turning to mush. This often means choosing potatoes low in starch. Regarding the different types of potatoes you can use, Yukon gold may be the most popular choice. This variety has a smooth flesh that's both waxy and starchy. Not to mention, these tubers can hold their shape quite well during cooking. In terms of flavor, Yukon golds have a rich, buttery taste and due to a thin, smooth skin, you can often skip the peeling process and dice them whole before adding them straight to your pot.

Alternatively, red potatoes are another popular option. Waxy in nature, these brightly colored, thin-skinned spuds have a firm, white flesh that's slightly sweet. Fortunately, there are even more options to consider when it comes to choosing the best potatoes for your next pot roast.