Crabcakes are a bit of a seafood unicorn, combining light and sweet, satisfying flavor that's often hard to find in lighter fare. They hit that rare sweet spot between refined and filling, working just as well tucked into a sandwich as they do as the centerpiece of a fresh, vibrant salad. And there's an easy way to take your crabcakes up a notch: give them a dip in crumbled Ritz crackers before you bake them in the oven, saute them in a pan, or even pop them into your air fryer. The Ritz crackers serve multiple purposes, as they lend a buttery note to the inherently sweet crab meat, while the coating keeps the crabcakes bound together nicely as they cook. Just add crabcakes to the list of things that Ritz crackers can improve, from anchoring a pie crust to binding meatloaf or even topping a casserole.

While you may think of Ritz crackers as just a basic snack sleeve lying on your pantry shelf, its history speaks to a longstanding, wide-reaching appeal. Nabisco first introduced Ritz crackers in the 1930s during the Great Depression as a way to give Americans a taste of accessible indulgence in an era when few could afford luxuries. So it makes even more sense to elevate your crabcakes with this old-school nod to the finer things.