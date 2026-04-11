The One Step To Never Skip When Baking With Natural Peanut Butter

For several decades now, natural peanut butter has been almost as popular as its sweeter, partially hydrogenated cousin. Peanuts (and therefore peanut butter) are rich in protein, fiber, and vitamin E — not to mention peanut butter is delicious on a sandwich paired with its best friend jelly. However, many popular brands have additional ingredients like refined sugar and oils some people want to avoid, making natural peanut butter the logical alternative.

The downside to this is natural peanut butter is also free of emulsifiers that would prevent the oil from separating from the solid peanut paste inside the jar. That means, when baking with natural peanut butter it's important to remember to stir it thoroughly before measuring it. Stirring helps mix the oil back into the dense butter, creating the smooth, velvety texture you need when making old school Depression-era peanut butter bread or your mom's recipe for peanut butter cookies.

Skipping this step in your recipe could mean mixing peanut butter that either contains too much oil or not enough, resulting in baked goods that are either greasy or hard as a rock. Fortunately, a few minutes stirring with a butter knife is usually enough to bring things back into balance. You can also take steps to ensure your smooth, creamy homemade peanut butter stays mixed more thoroughly between uses to save time when baking, and to avoid that dry, hard block of peanut paste from forming at the bottom of the jar.