You Literally Can't Miss This Vibrant Miami Burger Joint Stacking Thick, Juicy Wagyu On A Bun

Miami is often considered the foodie capital of the U.S., so it's no wonder that if you're hoping to find a truly mouthwatering burger, the Magic City is one of the best places to look. It hosts a vibrant and diverse food scene, and is home to a smashburger that's so good, it became internet famous. The scene is complemented by one brightly colored burger joint you can easily spot in a busy downtown neighborhood.

Coney Burger, located at 1306 North Miami Avenue, specializes in unique, bold-tasting, carefully prepared burgers and other classic, house-made accompaniments, including fries and milkshakes. You may be drawn in by the restaurant's vibrant appearance, as it boasts a flashy yellow exterior, but you'll stay for the incredible Wagyu burgers and other delectable items that call to you. One reviewer on Yelp raved about Coney Burger, saying, "If someone asked me where to find the juiciest and most flavorful burger in Miami, I'd say Coney's without hesitation. You can tell they genuinely care about their craft, from the fries mix, to their homemade fluffy buns..."

One popular burger served at Coney Burger is the Wagyu Champ Burger. While it'll cost you $21, the Wagyu Champ Burger features a juicy 6-ounce patty of locally sourced Wagyu beef, topped with a house-pickled heirloom tomato, signature Happy Sauce, and velvety yuzu aioli on a house-made bun. "My favorite was the Wagyu Champ, the combinations of ingredients presented in that burger is unreal and it works," said one Yelp reviewer.