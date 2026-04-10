You Literally Can't Miss This Vibrant Miami Burger Joint Stacking Thick, Juicy Wagyu On A Bun
Miami is often considered the foodie capital of the U.S., so it's no wonder that if you're hoping to find a truly mouthwatering burger, the Magic City is one of the best places to look. It hosts a vibrant and diverse food scene, and is home to a smashburger that's so good, it became internet famous. The scene is complemented by one brightly colored burger joint you can easily spot in a busy downtown neighborhood.
Coney Burger, located at 1306 North Miami Avenue, specializes in unique, bold-tasting, carefully prepared burgers and other classic, house-made accompaniments, including fries and milkshakes. You may be drawn in by the restaurant's vibrant appearance, as it boasts a flashy yellow exterior, but you'll stay for the incredible Wagyu burgers and other delectable items that call to you. One reviewer on Yelp raved about Coney Burger, saying, "If someone asked me where to find the juiciest and most flavorful burger in Miami, I'd say Coney's without hesitation. You can tell they genuinely care about their craft, from the fries mix, to their homemade fluffy buns..."
One popular burger served at Coney Burger is the Wagyu Champ Burger. While it'll cost you $21, the Wagyu Champ Burger features a juicy 6-ounce patty of locally sourced Wagyu beef, topped with a house-pickled heirloom tomato, signature Happy Sauce, and velvety yuzu aioli on a house-made bun. "My favorite was the Wagyu Champ, the combinations of ingredients presented in that burger is unreal and it works," said one Yelp reviewer.
More about the delicious food at Coney Burger
If you're wondering what Wagyu beef is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive, try the Wagyu Champ burger to discover how special the gourmet beef is. If you're interested in trying more flavors, Coney Burger offers a burger for every taste. One is the Cry-Baby Burger ($18), which features American cheese, Coney sauce, and grilled caramelized onions For lovers of old-fashioned burgers, the OG Classic Burger ($19) will fulfill your craving. It's made of two slightly smashed patties, melted cheddar, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, house-made pickles, and Coney Sauce. According to a Yelp review from a pair of visitors, "We tried both the OG classic and the Cry-baby burger and they were both delish. Simple, but both filled with so much flavor." The restaurant even sells a vegan burger made from scratch, the Coney Burger ($18), perfect for plant-based diners. More distinctive casual dining classics like hand-cut fries and the Brisk Me Up Fries made with braised brisket complete the menu, along with Coney Burger's signature milkshakes.
You'll be equally delighted by the ambiance and service. According to one Yelp reviewer, "Staff is really great here, they are attentive, friendly and fast with service." To top it off, Coney Burger gives out a chocolate chip cookie with each burger, "which is such a sweet gesture and hits the spots after some burgers and fries," according to one Yelp comment. For diners on the go, Coney Burger provides take-out and delivery service. Just check the restaurant's Toast ordering site to see what items are available on a particular day.