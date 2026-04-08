Costco's Kirkland Signature Sushi Burrito Is A Sushi Lovers Dream But It Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

Sushi can be enjoyed in more than one form, whether that be as a classic roll, a sushi pizza or even a burrito. Sushi burritos have become a fun and tasty way to eat sushi on-the-go, and it's as simple as wrapping your ingredients in seaweed, rolling everything, and then digging in. A sushi burrito is easy to assemble at home, but it looks like Costco may have done the work for you. Customers have noticed that Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has released a sushi burrito with crab and salmon poke. This item has unfortunately only been found at select locations, and customers are keen for the burrito to hit all Costco stores.

While the Kirkland sushi burrito may sound like the real deal, this item comes at a high cost. The burrito costs $16.99 per pound, which includes snow crab, sriracha salmon, inari pockets, and a side of bachan sauce for dipping. Shoppers have found boxes weighing upwards of 1.27 pounds, which means you're realistically looking at spending well over $20 per burrito.

Even with the high price tag, however, some customers are still willing to make the purchase. As one Instagram user wrote, "Why can't my Costco have this." Costco is known for having sushi platters that are better than other stores, so it's no surprise that shoppers are itching to get their hands on the sushi burrito before it quickly sells out.