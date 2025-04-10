Timing Is Everything When You're Making Sushi Burritos, And Here's Why
The best way to enjoy sushi on-the-go is by making an easy-to-eat portable sushi burrito. Instead of enjoying individual slices of fish or perfectly cut rolls, fresh fish, julienned vegetables, and sushi rice are rolled together and compacted into hand-held burritos for an easier sushi-eating experience. However, when it comes to assembling these unconventional burritos, mindful preparation is key.
For the best tasting meal, do not prepare sushi burritos until you're ready to eat. Since you're assembling a meal composed of raw fish and paper thin seaweed sheets, optimal freshness is essential. To make top-notch sushi-style burritos, you need extra-large nori sheets, cooked sushi rice, julienned vegetables, and a raw or cooked protein of choice. Luckily, most of these ingredients can be prepared in advance.
To avoid your nori sheets becoming soggy, prepare the sushi rice up to two days ahead of time and store the rice in your refrigerator. Vegetables, on the other hand, can easily be sliced the day before assembly. Prepare matchstick carrots, radish, cucumber, and scallions. Make sure to have a ripe avocado on hand.
Furthermore, pre-make any special sauces or condiments such as three-ingredient peanut sauce made with peanut butter, hoisin sauce, and rice vinegar, sriracha mayo, or yum yum sauce which is a combination of mayo, tomato paste, sugar, and spices. While sushi burritos are best consumed the day they're made, consider additional protein options besides raw fish for a slightly extended shelf life.
More tips for making extra-fresh sushi burritos
When it comes to selecting the right protein, keep in mind there are certain varieties of fish to avoid when making sushi such as cod, swordfish, and wild salmon. While farmed salmon, tuna, and yellowtail are solid options, if you need your sushi burritos to stay fresh for more than a day, you may want to skip using raw fish altogether and opt for imitation crab or smoked salmon.
You can also save money on sushi with a canned tuna swap or skip the meat and use extra vegetables combined with a simple chickpea salad. For the best flavor and texture, be mindful of your selections. While sushi burritos should be prepared, at most, a few hours in advance, there are more ways to keep them fresh for up to 24 hours besides changing up your filling.
Since the biggest concern is the nori breaking down and becoming mushy, avoid adding sauces to your burritos during assembly. Instead, serve any extra condiments like kimchi, pickled ginger, and wasabi on the side. If you need to make your burritos before work, first cover them with a paper towel then wrap them in either plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Store burritos in an airtight container in your refrigerator until you're ready to eat. If you like the idea of making sushi burritos but want a more convenient on-the-go alternative, consider pre-making colorful salmon avocado poke bowls and serve crispy nori sheets on the side.