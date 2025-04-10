Timing Is Everything When You're Making Sushi Burritos, And Here's Why

The best way to enjoy sushi on-the-go is by making an easy-to-eat portable sushi burrito. Instead of enjoying individual slices of fish or perfectly cut rolls, fresh fish, julienned vegetables, and sushi rice are rolled together and compacted into hand-held burritos for an easier sushi-eating experience. However, when it comes to assembling these unconventional burritos, mindful preparation is key.

For the best tasting meal, do not prepare sushi burritos until you're ready to eat. Since you're assembling a meal composed of raw fish and paper thin seaweed sheets, optimal freshness is essential. To make top-notch sushi-style burritos, you need extra-large nori sheets, cooked sushi rice, julienned vegetables, and a raw or cooked protein of choice. Luckily, most of these ingredients can be prepared in advance.

To avoid your nori sheets becoming soggy, prepare the sushi rice up to two days ahead of time and store the rice in your refrigerator. Vegetables, on the other hand, can easily be sliced the day before assembly. Prepare matchstick carrots, radish, cucumber, and scallions. Make sure to have a ripe avocado on hand.

Furthermore, pre-make any special sauces or condiments such as three-ingredient peanut sauce made with peanut butter, hoisin sauce, and rice vinegar, sriracha mayo, or yum yum sauce which is a combination of mayo, tomato paste, sugar, and spices. While sushi burritos are best consumed the day they're made, consider additional protein options besides raw fish for a slightly extended shelf life.