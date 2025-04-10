You've Heard Of Sushi Burritos. Now Get Ready For Sushi Pizza

Sushi pizza is lighting up its own corner of the internet and people have created a few different riffs off of the original style. Some versions are built on fried rice patties, others on deep-fried nori. Some drizzle the sauce on top as a garnish and others dip the sushi pizza slice in a ramekin of spicy mayo, like you would with regular pizza and ranch dressing.

A fried rice patty is a great option for sushi pizza crust, especially if you want something fun for meal prep this week. Build the crust with sushi rice pressed into a circular shape, like a regular pizza crust then flatten it out on parchment paper or a silicone mat for easy transfer to wax paper. Wrap the flattened discs of sushi rice in wax paper and then stack them in a bad in the freezer so you can make sushi pizza any time.

Crispy nori is another great option for the crust on a sushi pizza. Just cut the nori sheet into triangles and coat one side in a light tempura batter, then deep-fry it. Build the sushi pizza with the breaded side of the nori facing down. Top your crust with a deconstructed California roll for a beginner-style sushi pizza. Or, create your own style with fresh, raw fish fillets (here's how to choose sushi-grade fish), fresh veggies, and maybe even some caviar or wasabi for extra flavor.