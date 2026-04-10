The Parchment Paper Method That Makes Roasted Potatoes 10 Times More Flavorful

Some cooking techniques tend to scare off home cooks because they sound fussy and complicated. One of these oft-paralyzing phrases is "en papillote." Be turned off no longer; this stuffy-sounding French term simply means cooking in an envelope, typically made of parchment paper. All that stands between you and an easily disposable, yet super-efficient, cooking vessel for roasted potatoes is a few folds.

Parchment paper is a wonder tool in the kitchen. When tented and crimped — kind of like an elementary school art project — it readily imparts an otherwise hard-to-achieve depth of flavor into its waiting contents. The paper traps steam, and helps circulate aromatics evenly back into the food as it cooks through. It's a clever trick that packs a ton of flavor into a packet of potatoes, and is equally superb on fish and vegetables. Think of it like an easy button for infusing a range of herbal notes into the creaminess of basic spuds.